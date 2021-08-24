Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Chelsea Flower Show on BritBox US

Advanced Television
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn North America. The array of gardening displays and horticulture excellence will air live abd daily on BritBox from September 21st to September 25th. Considered the greatest of its kind, the RHS Chelsea Flower Show transforms the Royal Hospital Chelsea grounds into floral displays attracting some 168,000 visitors annually. The event has captured the imagination of world renowned florists, designers, growers and gardeners at the same location since 1913.

advanced-television.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Britbox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Religioncountryliving.com

Chelsea Flower Show 2021 Sanctuary Garden profile: Bible Society – The Psalm 23 Garden

Sarah Eberle – the most decorated Chelsea Flower Show designer ever – returns to the show in 2021 with The Psalm 23 Garden, sponsored by The Bible Society. Using the famous words of The Lord is my Shepherd as its starting point, the design covers all the main references in the text, from green pastures to still waters, to make a place where people can take a moment to contemplate and be at peace, surrounded by nature.
GardeningTelegraph

Six quick and easy gardening jobs for late summer

This week Tom explains how to grow aubergines, take penstemon cuttings – and keep pests at bay. Aubergines can be tricky to grow: pests love them and our summers can be too short for the fruits to ripen. To grow decent-sized fruits, thin them to about six per plant. Thinning concentrates the energy into fewer fruits and gives them the best chance to swell and ripen. Remove a few lower leaves too, to let in light and air and improve overall plant health. I also feed aubergines on my regular Friday feeding rounds and spray the growing tips with SB Plant Invigorator to keep aphid levels low.
Gardeningyourerie

Garden Moments: Pawpaw — North America’s Largest Edible Native Fruit

Nationally recognized gardening expert Melinda Myers helps everyday gardeners find success and ease in the garden through her Melinda’s Garden Moment television segments. Melinda shares tips that hold the key to gardening success, learned through her more than 30 years of horticulture experience. New Melinda’s Garden Moment web tips will be added throughout the growing season, so be sure to check back for timely, seasonal tips to help you be successful in your gardens!
Gardeningagnetwest.com

Italian Eggplant Varieties to Grow on the Farm or Garden

If you’re in the market for some fun new seeds to add to your garden, consider popular Italian eggplant varieties to shake things up a bit!. Galene’ is an Italian eggplant variety that is known for its exceptionally high yields. Nadia’ is another excellent option. A traditional black Italian eggplant,...
LifestyleNursing Times

Win tickets to Chelsea Flower Show courtesy of Burdett Trust for Nursing

The Burdett Trust for Nursing, a charity that supports nurse-led initiatives to enable nurses in their professional development, is sponsoring a garden at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show, to celebrate the nursing profession in the 21st century and honour the legacy of Florence Nightingale. Due to be unveiled on...
Gardeningpanolian.com

Plan now to use fall mums in landscape

As we’re marching through the gardening year, I just knew it was going to happen. I’m not ready for it; it’s still too hot and humid, and I’m behind on the summer projects still on my to-do list. But when I visited a big box store garden center this weekend, I saw them out on full endcap display.
Gardeninglakemagazine.life

For the Love of Flowers

Last year, bored with the everyday conundrums of quarantine life, Jessica Keyes needed to find something to do with her time. She tried her hand at many things, such as learning to tie a tie. She learned to whistle really loudly. Keyes even read a boat ton of books to try and pass the time. But, ultimately, at the end of the day, the one thing Keyes decided that she really enjoyed was digging in the dirt.
Gardeningsouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Cardinal Flower

Cardinal flower is a perennial herbaceous plant that grows up to 1.2 m (4 ft) tall and is found in wet places, streambanks, and swamps. Lobelia cardinalis, the cardinal flower (syn. L. fulgens), is a species of flowering plant in the bellflower family Campanulaceae native to the Americas, from southeastern Canada south through the eastern and southwestern United States, Mexico and Central America to northern Colombia.
GardeningTelegraph

Five of the best garden pots for summer plants

Summer is here and if you're looking to get into gardening, you'll definitely need to find the perfect pots for your plant babies. Arguably, the most daunting part of moving from a balcony to a garden was watching the former be packed into the back of a removal van. It...
GardeningTacoma News Tribune

Thoughtful gardening now will produce a late fall encore of blooms

Now is the time to start planning for fall magic. Continue to water, fertilize, and deadhead annuals and container gardens to keep things blooming until the first frost. Celebrate the flowering shrubs below that put on a show at the end of the season and even provide late fall encores of blooms.
New York City, NYhotnewhiphop.com

New York City Rat Breaststrokes Amid Hurricane Ida Floods, Goes Viral

After a summer of particularly heinous weather in New York, another round of flooding thanks to Hurricane Ida has sent the city into a spiral. When the weather turns like this, it’s not uncommon to see clips on social media of the streets filling up as natives and tourists wade through the water, or take cover in random awnings as the storm passes.
GardeningPosted by
BobVila

11 Perennials to Plant in the Fall for Beautiful Spring Flowers

Perennials, as the term implies, are plants that can live for years, even decades, adding beauty to your garden with very little care. Flowering perennials typically produce blooms by the second year, though some will burst with color the very first year. And spring perennials? Well, can you think of a better way to chase away the winter blues than with pretty pink, yellow, purple, and more hues?
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
Animals12tomatoes.com

How To Keep Moles And Voles Out Of Your Garden

Moles and voles are typically not harmful creatures, that is, unless you have a garden. Anyone who has tried growing vegetables knows just how pesky these creatures can be. Moles and voles look quite similar, but there are actually some key differences. To start with, moles are larger and can be identified by their hand-like feet and longer snouts. They will tunnel through your lawn or garden in their endless search for live insects, which are their only form of sustenance.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Swamp People’ Star Troy Broussard Single-Handedly Pries Giant Gator’s Jaws Open in Wild Pic Ahead of Hunting Season

“10 more days till the bodies hit the floor!” Swamp People‘s Troy Broussard is ready for gator season with his intense photo prying a giant. Hoo boy, Swamp People fans, it’s almost gator season! And none know it better than T-Roy Broussard. He’s proving it Wednesday with his latest post showing off an immense past harvest. With plenty of “Good luck!” comments from fans on Instagram, Troy is no doubt ready to roll.
GardeningRomesentinel.com

How to deadhead your plants

Deadheading is a gardening term that defines the process of removing faded or dead flowers from plants. By taking off faded flowers, you beautify the landscape and keep plants blooming longer. Reasons. for deadheading. You can question why deadheading needs to be done; after all, plants in nature do just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy