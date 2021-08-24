Chelsea Flower Show on BritBox US

This week Tom explains how to grow aubergines, take penstemon cuttings – and keep pests at bay. Aubergines can be tricky to grow: pests love them and our summers can be too short for the fruits to ripen. To grow decent-sized fruits, thin them to about six per plant. Thinning concentrates the energy into fewer fruits and gives them the best chance to swell and ripen. Remove a few lower leaves too, to let in light and air and improve overall plant health. I also feed aubergines on my regular Friday feeding rounds and spray the growing tips with SB Plant Invigorator to keep aphid levels low.