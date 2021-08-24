Potential Economic Disruption from the Afghanistan Debacle
Kevin Hassett writes at National Review Online about the potential economic impact of failed Afghanistan policy. Given the utter chaos set off by the Biden administration’s bungled exit from Afghanistan, it may seem more than a little surprising that global equity markets have barely budged. The market’s reaction to the fall of Kabul follows a fairly reliable pattern of geopolitical events “decoupling” from global markets. There is a significant chance, however, that markets have underestimated how bad the Afghan news is about to be for the global economy.lockerroom.johnlocke.org
Comments / 0