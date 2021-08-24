Cancel
Potential Economic Disruption from the Afghanistan Debacle

By Mitch Kokai
 9 days ago
Kevin Hassett writes at National Review Online about the potential economic impact of failed Afghanistan policy. Given the utter chaos set off by the Biden administration’s bungled exit from Afghanistan, it may seem more than a little surprising that global equity markets have barely budged. The market’s reaction to the fall of Kabul follows a fairly reliable pattern of geopolitical events “decoupling” from global markets. There is a significant chance, however, that markets have underestimated how bad the Afghan news is about to be for the global economy.

The LockerRoom is a statewide issues blog published by the John Locke Foundation. It covers all things North Carolina and keeps readers up-to-date on the stories other outlets miss.

 https://lockerroom.johnlocke.org/
