Going through four waves of COVID-19 in the past year and a half, you have to ask yourself how we got here. Like generations before me, I blame television. In the past few decades, we’ve seen too many disaster movies about major diseases infecting population centers and threatening global destruction. Hollywood blockbusters have set expectations of mass chaos, bodies being burned in the streets and hazmat-wearing government agents quarantining whole towns in big plastic bubbles during pandemics. Right-wing news outlets and social networking platforms have enthusiastically taken advantage of uninformed or inaccurate expectations set by dystopian media, stressing our disconnect from the reality of COVID-19, to present dangerous misinformation.