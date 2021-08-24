Cancel
Greenville, TX

One killed, one injured in head-on crash

By Brad Kellar
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
One person was killed and another seriously injured in a Saturday evening head-on collision south of Greenville.

Lance Nelson, 22, of Forney died in the accident, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford indicated Nelson was driving a Ford Mustang southbound on State Highway 34 near the intersection of FM 2101 at around 5:50 p.m. Saturday. Bradford said the Mustang lost control entering a curve at the location and veered into the northbound lane of the highway, striking a Dodge Magnum.

“Both drivers were transported by air to Medical City Plano in serious condition,” Bradford said.

Nelson was reported to have died later at the hospital.

The other driver, whose name was not immediately released, remained at the Plano hospital in stable condition Monday morning, Bradford said.

Units from the Cash Fire Department responded to the crash scene and were aided by personnel from the Greenville Fire-Rescue and Caddo Mills fire departments.

