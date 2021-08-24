Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Hong Kong to amend law to step up film censorship

bigcountryhomepage.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities on Tuesday said they plan to amend a film censorship law to forbid screenings of movies deemed contrary to national security. The proposed changes to Hong Kong’s Film Censorship Ordinance would step up censorship of movies in the semi-autonomous city, expanding an ongoing crackdown on political dissent that has led to the closure of various pro-democracy organizations and the arrests of dozens of activists.

www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jet Li
Person
John Woo
Person
Stanley Kwan
Person
Jackie Chan
Person
Maggie Cheung
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Censorship#Ap#Civil Human Rights Front
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
Related
Public HealthGrand Island Independent

China is pushing a big COVID-19 lie

As Americans wrestle over how to defeat the delta variant of COVID-19, China’s government is still refusing to provide the data necessary to determine the origins of the pandemic. Instead, Beijing — in tandem with Russian state media outlets — is promoting the conspiracy theory that the coronavirus originated in...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Beijing hits top Chinese TV actress with $46million tax fine and orders producers never to hire her again as officials step up their campaign against celebrity

A top Chinese TV actress has been slapped with a $46million tax fine by Beijing authorities and producers have been ordered not to hire her anymore. Beijing is on a mission to rein in what it calls 'chaotic fan culture' and celebrity excess, after a spate of scandals in recent months that have taken down China's biggest entertainers including singer Kris Wu, who was arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this month.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fortune

Beijing scrubbed one of China’s most famous actors from the Internet

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Late on Thursday evening, China’s video streaming giants scrubbed their archives of anything to do with Zhao Wei—a billionaire actress who rose to fame in the late 1990s to become one of the country’s most popular celebrities.
ChinaThe Guardian

I covered Hong Kong for decades. Now I am forced to flee China’s ‘white terror’

When I arrived in Hong Kong in 1987 as the Observer’s south-east Asia correspondent, the foreign editor said he saw it as being a base, not the kind of territory that would generate much news but it was a safe place to be, communications were good and I was unlikely to have any visa problems. I thought I might stay a couple of years and move on. Thirty-five years later, I have, with great sadness, moved on and no one in their right mind can possibly assert that Hong Kong is a safe place for journalists.
PoliticsVoice of America

Hong Kong Leader Says City Set to Adopt China’s Anti-Sanctions Law

HONG KONG - China’s anti-sanctions law will be implemented in some form in Hong Kong, the city’s leader confirmed Tuesday, a move that will add fresh regulatory pressure on international companies in the finance hub. Beijing’s rubber-stamp legislature passed the law in June in response to Western penalties that were...
AdvocacyDetroit News

Hong Kong pro-democracy group disbands under government pressure

Hong Kong’s largest protest group has disbanded, saying on Sunday that it is unable operate in the face of government pressure. The Civil Human Rights Front, organizer of many of the largest rallies during the city’s 2019 pro-democracy protest, said on its Facebook page Sunday that it had to disband after its convenor, Figo Chan, was imprisoned. The CHRF will donate its HK$1.6 million ($205,579) of assets to “appropriate organizations,” it said.
EntertainmentKESQ

China is banning karaoke songs that endanger national unity

China will create a “blacklist” of karaoke songs, banning those that contain “harmful content” from entertainment venues. According to interim rules outlined by the country’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, karaoke must not endanger national unity, sovereignty or territorial integrity, incite ethnic hatred or undermine ethnic unity, promote cults or superstition or violate the state’s religious policies.
ChinaVoice of America

Fears About National Security Law Chill Hong Kong Media

BANGKOK - One year ago this week, Hong Kong authorities raided Apple Daily’s offices and arrested the pro-democracy news outlet’s founder, Jimmy Lai. Lai’s arrest was one of the first under the new national security law. The regulation — enacted to bring stability to the city following the 2019 anti-government protests — has been widely criticized as a threat to Hong Kong’s once-vibrant free press.
Foreign Policydallassun.com

China to face 'uphill battle' in its quest to annex Taiwan:

Washington [US], August 14 (ANI): China will face an increasingly "uphill battle" in its quest to annex Taiwan as Taiwanese people's pursuit of a separate national identity continues to grow stronger, a Chinese dissident Jianli Yang said. In an opinion piece in Newsweek on Friday, Jianli, founder and president of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy