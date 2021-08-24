Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Hong Kong to amend law to step up film censorship

WOWK
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities on Tuesday said they plan to amend a film censorship law to forbid screenings of movies deemed contrary to national security. The proposed changes to Hong Kong’s Film Censorship Ordinance would step up censorship of movies in the semi-autonomous city, expanding an ongoing crackdown on political dissent that has led to the closure of various pro-democracy organizations and the arrests of dozens of activists.

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jet Li
Person
John Woo
Person
Stanley Kwan
Person
Jackie Chan
Person
Maggie Cheung
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Censorship#Ap#Civil Human Rights Front
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Fortune

Beijing scrubbed one of China’s most famous actors from the Internet

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Late on Thursday evening, China’s video streaming giants scrubbed their archives of anything to do with Zhao Wei—a billionaire actress who rose to fame in the late 1990s to become one of the country’s most popular celebrities.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Beijing hits top Chinese TV actress with $46million tax fine and orders producers never to hire her again as officials step up their campaign against celebrity

A top Chinese TV actress has been slapped with a $46million tax fine by Beijing authorities and producers have been ordered not to hire her anymore. Beijing is on a mission to rein in what it calls 'chaotic fan culture' and celebrity excess, after a spate of scandals in recent months that have taken down China's biggest entertainers including singer Kris Wu, who was arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this month.
Public HealthGrand Island Independent

China is pushing a big COVID-19 lie

As Americans wrestle over how to defeat the delta variant of COVID-19, China’s government is still refusing to provide the data necessary to determine the origins of the pandemic. Instead, Beijing — in tandem with Russian state media outlets — is promoting the conspiracy theory that the coronavirus originated in...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Taiwan admits China could ‘paralyse’ its defences

Taiwan has projected a bleak view of its chances to quell a possible Chinese military attack by confirming Beijing’s armed forces could “paralyse” its defences, according to an official report.The report, issued by Taiwan’s defence ministry, also claimed that China has the capabilities to monitor the island’s military deployments.Last year, Taiwan said that China still lacked the capabilities to launch a full assault on the island. But this year’s report reflected the growing concern in Taiwan over what can be a looming danger of a Chinese invasion.Beijing is stepping up military activities around the island, which it views as...
Foreign Policydallassun.com

China attempts to shift away from 'English' amid trade war

Beijing [China] August 27 (ANI): Beijing's crackdown on the English subject could be part of China's bid to get away from the language amid a trade war with the US. The Shanghai municipal government education bureau announced in early August that primary school students should only have to sit final exams in Chinese and math, while other subjects will be subject to teacher evaluation with no test score, Radio Free Asia reported.
WorldKITV.com

Hong Kong allows Nicole Kidman to skip quarantine, reportedly to film for Amazon

Hong Kong has some of the toughest Covid-19 quarantine rules on the planet, capturing everyone from journalists to Olympic athletes. Not Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman, however. On Thursday, Hong Kong confirmed that the Oscar winner was granted a special exemption from the quarantine rules. Hong Kong newspapers, including the South...
ChinaThe Guardian

I covered Hong Kong for decades. Now I am forced to flee China’s ‘white terror’

When I arrived in Hong Kong in 1987 as the Observer’s south-east Asia correspondent, the foreign editor said he saw it as being a base, not the kind of territory that would generate much news but it was a safe place to be, communications were good and I was unlikely to have any visa problems. I thought I might stay a couple of years and move on. Thirty-five years later, I have, with great sadness, moved on and no one in their right mind can possibly assert that Hong Kong is a safe place for journalists.
PoliticsVoice of America

Hong Kong Leader Says City Set to Adopt China’s Anti-Sanctions Law

HONG KONG - China’s anti-sanctions law will be implemented in some form in Hong Kong, the city’s leader confirmed Tuesday, a move that will add fresh regulatory pressure on international companies in the finance hub. Beijing’s rubber-stamp legislature passed the law in June in response to Western penalties that were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy