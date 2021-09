Dance, theater and music will return to the Walker Art Center’s McGuire Theater this fall after what feels like an interminable absence. COVID forced the Walker to shift as many in-person programs online as it could. Among the events we lost was the Walker’s co-presentation with MPR of the trailblazing Kronos Quartet with minimalist master Terry Riley. In April 2020, it was rescheduled for October 2020, but we know how that went. Kronos will be here (at the Fitzgerald Theater) in March 2022, with a different program but without Riley.