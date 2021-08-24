Cancel
Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a sharp rebuke to China for its incursions in the South China Sea, warning its actions there amount to “coercion” and “intimidation” and affirming that the U.S. will support its allies in the region against Beijing’s advances. “We know that Beijing...

