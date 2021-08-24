Cancel
Trenton, NJ

NJ Health Department readies for big COVID booster rollout

By David Matthau
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 9 days ago
New Jersey public health officials are finalizing plans to begin rolling out COVID booster shots next month. Last week, President Biden along with top officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced beginning September 20, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration and a CDC advisory committee, all adults who are full vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will be eligible to get a booster shot eight months after their second shot was given.

