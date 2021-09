Novant Health has pushed back the deadline for its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Sept. 15 is now the date by which all of the hospital system’s team members must be at least partially vaccinated, according to Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease physician at Novant. Previously, they had until that date to be fully vaccinated. Employees who are unable or choose not to get vaccinated must have an approved medical or religious exemption by the same deadline.