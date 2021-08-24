Taliban Hostage Drama ‘And Tomorrow We Will Be Dead’ to Open Zurich Festival – Global Bulletin

The Zurich Film Festival (September 23 -October 3) has scored a coup with the inclusion of anticipated James Bond film No Time To Die in its official selection. The movie will play on September 28, the same day as its world premiere in London. This is the first time a Bond movie has been in the official selection of a festival, according to the fest’s artistic director Christian Jungen. “We are extremely pleased to be one of the first in the world to show our audience the most recent Bond adventure,” Jungen said. “We fought for months to get this premiere and had...