Taliban Hostage Drama ‘And Tomorrow We Will Be Dead’ to Open Zurich Festival – Global Bulletin

imdb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaliban hostage drama “And Tomorrow We Will Be Dead,” by Swiss filmmaker Michael Steiner (“The Awakening of Motti Wolkenbruch”) will open the 17th Zurich Film Festival (Sept. 23 – Oct. 3). The film follows the story of Daniela Widmer (Morgane Ferru) and David Och (Sven Schelker), the Swiss couple were...

Michael Steiner
Comments / 0

Community Policy