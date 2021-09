It’s not a stretch to say that EG really let down LCS fans in Playoffs. EG came into the postseason with an upward trajectory that would even make Warren Buffet blush. They were by far the hottest team at one point being on an 11 game win streak. One easy BO5 versus Dignitas later, EG had to play 100T, the future LCS Champions. Of course, they lost this series in a Game 5 stomp. Nevertheless, they could beat C9 in losers for a chance to play for another spot at Worlds. That didn’t happen and it wasn’t even close. 3-0 C9. To quote Peter Dun, “We weren’t even playing League of Legends.”