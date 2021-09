The Pokémon Company has opened an official TikTok account in Japan, where it intends to “deliver an even closer Pokémon experience to everyone,” and videos of Pikachu dancing to music have been uploaded for the launch of the channel. The catch is that the account seems to be region-locked, so you specifically probably can’t enjoy it, unless you happen to be reading this from Tokyo etc. Pikachu looks nice standing on that red background beside the TikTok logo though. That’s something.