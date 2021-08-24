Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Thinx: ASMR

The Drum
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThinx, the leader in period underwear, who is releasing their beloved underwear in their most comfortable, breathable, sustainable period underwear yet, Modal Cotton. To help illustrate the softer, and more sustainable nature of the Thinx Modal line, the creative team has taken a unique approach to the launch with an ASMR Campaign. To be featured across digital and social platforms, ASMR sounds of streams, leaves falling, grass rustling, etc. to bring to life the natural fabric and the Thinx technology that allows people to be stress and leak-free when using their products.

www.thedrum.com

Lifestyle
ASMR
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
LifestyleThe Drum

Sure: Watch Me Move

Deodorant brand Sure is inspiring people to get out and about without fear of being judged on their appearance. ‘Watch Me Move’ depicts a group of eight content creators and athletes take to the streets and public spaces, each of whom breaks society’s idealized image of the human body, ignoring the stares and quiet judgements of those around them.
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Knix Taps Ashley Graham As Its First Global Brand Ambassador

Knix has launched its newest “Active” collection along with a campaign starring its first-ever global brand ambassador, Ashley Graham. “I’ve been a huge supporter and customer of Knix for a few years now. As a long-time fan of their sports bras, I was initially drawn to Knix’s innovative approach to the intimates category and the strong community they’ve built,” the supermodel and entrepreneur shared in a press release. “More importantly, they’re a brand that aligns with my values. I believe all bodies are beautiful in all stages of life, and Knix has consistently proven that they do, too. Together we can continue to create purposeful change in the intimates industry.”
Apparelfox32chicago.com

Social Surge: New fashion line created to help disabled people

CHICAGO - A new fashion line is tailored to meet the needs of people who are disabled. The snappy sweatshirts and button downs have special features to make getting dressed easier and the clothing more functional. The concept of Social Surge is we are all cut from the same cloth,...
ApparelKHON2

Social Scene: Digital Fashion

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The future of fashion is digital and it could involve spending a lot of cash for clothes you can’t even wear. More and more people are investing in digital clothing, shoes and accessories in video games. Why? When you purchase a piece of digital clothing for your online avatar, you’re using a non-fungible token or NFT. And for many designers NFT’s are the future of fashion.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
WWD

The Satisfaction of Sounds: Beauty ASMR Videos Take Off on TikTok

Click here to read the full article. Beauty influencers are settling into a niche trend: ASMR-style videos that mix the satisfaction of sounds with skin care and makeup routines. ASMR videos, which are meant to cause a tingly body sensation or feeling of satisfaction related to specific sounds, have been around for years in different styles: eating, whispering and role plays, traditionally causing a mixture of highly negative and positive feedback. Comments often range from “this is so satisfying” to “this makes me so uncomfortable.”More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Inside the Nespresso x Chiara Ferragni Temporary Café...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Washable Silk Loungewear

Silk is not only one of the most expensive fabrics on the market, it's also one of the most difficult kinds of fabrics to look after but ThirdLove's new Washable Silk collection delivers both convenience and luxury. The collection from the brand known for its comfort-focused, size-inclusive intimates delivers silk pajamas that are easy to care for at home, thanks to water-friendly silk that doesn't need to be handled with professional care.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Skin-Adapting Genderless Fragrances

The international bestselling brand JAFRA Cosmetics proudly launches its new fragrance that defies the gender binary. Nuud by JAFRA is a fragrance for them, her, and him. Nuud by JAFRA celebrates individuality while also promoting togetherness by stripping away social constructs and reminding society of our shared similarities through scent.
PetsPosted by
CatTime

Cat Videos: The 7 Best YouTube Cat Videos Of All Time!

There are very few people who can resist the lure of tuning in to a good cat video. That might be why some cat videos are so ridiculously popular on YouTube! Here's a roundup of the greatest YouTube cat videos of all time, which we've compiled using the platform's total view counts. The post Cat Videos: The 7 Best YouTube Cat Videos Of All Time! appeared first on CatTime.
Personal FinancePosted by
Shape Magazine

Your September 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Pumpkin- and apple-spiced drinks might have already made their way back onto menu boards, but the fact of the matter is that September is far more of a transitional month than it is a host for full-blown fall. Although school might be in session following a last Labor Day weekend hurrah, there's generally plenty of time to soak up plenty of sunshine and summery vibes before the Fall Equinox arrives on September 22, ushering in Libra season.
Beauty & Fashioncollegecandy.com

5 Fashion And Beauty Youtubers To Watch And Subscribe To

YouTube has many Youtubers that specializes in fashion and beauty content, and I am going to be recommending 5 of them. Knowing about your face shape, body type and skin overtone and undertone can allow you to look your best. If you’re trying to figure out where you fit in...
TV & VideosPosted by
Chattanooga Daily News

Mom of 4 children gives up full-time job to become dumpster diver and makes more than $1,000 a week

This mom of four decided to swap her 9 to 5 job for a life of searching through dumpsters after watching a YouTube video. Her name is Tiffany and she left her job as a canteen server after discovering she could earn up to $1,000 per week by selling other people’s trash. The 32-year-old mom of four was inspired after watching a video on YouTube.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Convenient Cosmetic Refill Services

The Body Shop Canada announced its new refill program to reduce its company's plastic consumption. Selected Canadian Body Shop stores will kickstart this new refill program by offering shoppers a refillable aluminum bottle. Customers will have a selection of the brand's best-selling products to choose from - hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, and conditioners. The Body Shop has launched a 5-year plan to roll out refill stations across most of its stores worldwide.
SocietyPosted by
Black Enterprise

Meet the Social Media Influencer Who Created a Fund to Find Black Talent

Last summer’s Black Lives Matter movement brought attention to Black creators and influencers who were being overlooked; now Fanbytes is trying to help businesses find them. Fanbytes, created by CEO and founder Timothy Armoo in 2017, was launched to help big brands discover new interactive ways to engage with younger audiences across the world. Now, Armoo has started the Fanbytes Impact Fund. The fund is designed to help Black-owned businesses get the funding they need and gain more visibility through mainstream media.

