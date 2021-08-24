Thinx: ASMR
Thinx, the leader in period underwear, who is releasing their beloved underwear in their most comfortable, breathable, sustainable period underwear yet, Modal Cotton. To help illustrate the softer, and more sustainable nature of the Thinx Modal line, the creative team has taken a unique approach to the launch with an ASMR Campaign. To be featured across digital and social platforms, ASMR sounds of streams, leaves falling, grass rustling, etc. to bring to life the natural fabric and the Thinx technology that allows people to be stress and leak-free when using their products.www.thedrum.com
Comments / 0