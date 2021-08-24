Here’s why the Kraken is expected to play Philipp Grubauer and Chris Driedger in a goalie tandem

After playing in 18 games with the LA Kings last year, defenseman Kale Clague looks ready to grab a permanent spot on the roster. Drafted with the 51st overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Kale Clague joined an LA Kings prospect pool not as highly-touted as it is today. Still, the Regina, SK, native came into the organization from the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL, having scored six goals with 37 assists in his draft year. In addition to being drafted, Clague played in the CHL Top Prospects Game, won a gold medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and also won the Ed Chynoweth Cup with the Wheat Kings in the 2015-16 league year.