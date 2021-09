Last week, Michael Lee Wilkerson of Greenville, South Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of killing his fiancée, Brittany Michelle Davis. With the assistance of the US Marshal’s Task Force, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, and the Gwinnett County Police Department, Wilkerson was arrested and taken into custody during a traffic stop in Buford, Georgia. He is currently located at the Gwinnett County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Greenville.