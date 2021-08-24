Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Katie Price speaks about alleged attack in her home as man released on bail

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kByrZ_0bb4yt0P00
Katie Price has spoken out about an alleged assault at her home in Essex (Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Katie Price has spoken out after she was allegedly assaulted in her own home.

The 43-year-old reality star was taken to hospital with facial injuries after an incident in Essex in the early hours of Monday.

A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour has now been released on bail.

Images published by The Sun revealed bruising on the former glamour model’s face and apparent cuts on her lips as she spoke about the incident for the first time.

The star revealed how she “ran away” after allegedly being “punched” during the incident and was still in shock.

She told The Sun: “I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated.

“I ran away after being punched — I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured.”

The mother-of-five, who broke both feet in 2020, was driven to a friend’s nearby home before paramedics were called, the newspaper reported.

She was taken to hospital, where a source claimed she was treated for a “suspected jaw fracture”, before she was discharged a few hours later.

Essex Police said officers were called to the scene by the ambulance service and a man was arrested “a short time later” on suspicion of assault.

In an update on Tuesday, a spokesman for the force said a 32-year-old man “arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour” had been released on bail until 20 September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi3uj_0bb4yt0P00
Katie Price pictured with her son Harvey (Nick Ansell/PA)

Price is a former model and one of Britain’s best-known reality stars.

She started her modelling career at 17, under the pseudonym Jordan, and rose to fame during the late 1990s.

During her modelling career, she starred in a number of TV documentaries including Jordan: The Truth About me and Jordan: The Model Mum.

In 2004, Price went back to using her legal name and competed on reality shows including I’m a Celebrity, Get me out of Here! and Celebrity Big Brother, which she won in 2015.

She has also starred in her own reality series including Katie & Peter, which documented her life with husband, singer Peter Andre, and What Katie Did Next which followed the reality star after she and Andre had separated.

The mother-of-five is also engaged in a number of business ventures.

She has authored six autobiographies and eleven novels, one of which topped The Sunday Times bestseller list. She has also released a number of clothing lines, a perfume and a haircare line.

Comments / 2

The Independent

The Independent

228K+
Followers
105K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Andre
Person
Katie Price
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Essex Police#Celebrity Big Brother#Katie Peter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Katie Price too 'upset' to return home after alleged assault

Katie Price is too “upset” to return home after she was allegedly assaulted, as she is staying with friends for the time being. Katie Price is too “upset” to return home after she was allegedly assaulted. The 43-year-old star – who was rushed to hospital after the incident at a...
CelebritiesPosted by
inForney.com

Katie Price 'traumatised' by alleged assault, friends claim

Katie Price is likely to be left “traumatised” by her alleged assault, according to her close friend Danielle Lloyd. The 43-year-old reality star was rushed to hospital last week after police were called to her home in Essex at around 1:30am on August 23 following an incident involving alleged assault, coercive control, and theft.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Katie Price hospitalised with face injury after alleged attack

Katie Price has been taken to hospital after allegedly being attacked. The 43-year-old reality star sustained a facial injury after an incident in Essex in the early hours of Monday morning. Police said that a 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault. A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault in The Meadows, Little Canfield, shortly after 1.30am this morning, Monday August 23.“We arrived and found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment.“A 32-year-old man was arrested a short time later on...
CelebritiesBBC

Man arrested as Katie Price taken to hospital

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting former model and TV personality Katie Price. Ms Price, 43, was taken to hospital after sustaining a facial injury, Essex Police said. The force said it was called by the ambulance service shortly after 01:30 BST to reports of an assault...
Celebritiesheatworld

Katie Price: 'I'm devastated that this happened'

Katie Price was left “dazed” and “shocked” last week, after she was allegedly attacked at home. The TV star was taken to hospital, claiming she was the victim of an unprovoked violent assault that left her with a bruised cheek and a split lip. A 32-year-old man was arrested and later bailed on suspicion of assault, theft, and coercive and controlling behaviour.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
CelebritiesPopculture

'Love After Lockup': Tracie Wagaman's Cause of Death Revealed

Tracie Wagaman, who starred on Love After Lockup, died from an accidental overdose of methamphetamine early last month. The 41-year-old died just one week after she welcomed her second child. Wagaman struggled with drug addiction for several years, and her brother launched a GoFundMe page to raise $5,000 for her funeral.
Relationship Advice850wftl.com

Bartender found dead after spending evening with married coworker

Officials in Minnesota are reporting that the remains of a missing bartender have been found after she spent an evening with a married coworker. The remains of 32- year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven were discovered buried in a yard of one of her coworkers last week, several days after she was reported missing on August 5th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy