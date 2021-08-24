Katie Price speaks about alleged attack in her home as man released on bail

Katie Price has spoken out about an alleged assault at her home in Essex (Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Katie Price has spoken out after she was allegedly assaulted in her own home.

The 43-year-old reality star was taken to hospital with facial injuries after an incident in Essex in the early hours of Monday.

A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour has now been released on bail.

Images published by The Sun revealed bruising on the former glamour model’s face and apparent cuts on her lips as she spoke about the incident for the first time.

The star revealed how she “ran away” after allegedly being “punched” during the incident and was still in shock.

She told The Sun: “I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated.

“I ran away after being punched — I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured.”

The mother-of-five, who broke both feet in 2020, was driven to a friend’s nearby home before paramedics were called, the newspaper reported.

She was taken to hospital, where a source claimed she was treated for a “suspected jaw fracture”, before she was discharged a few hours later.

Essex Police said officers were called to the scene by the ambulance service and a man was arrested “a short time later” on suspicion of assault.

In an update on Tuesday, a spokesman for the force said a 32-year-old man “arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour” had been released on bail until 20 September.

Price is a former model and one of Britain’s best-known reality stars.

She started her modelling career at 17, under the pseudonym Jordan, and rose to fame during the late 1990s.

During her modelling career, she starred in a number of TV documentaries including Jordan: The Truth About me and Jordan: The Model Mum.

In 2004, Price went back to using her legal name and competed on reality shows including I’m a Celebrity, Get me out of Here! and Celebrity Big Brother, which she won in 2015.

She has also starred in her own reality series including Katie & Peter, which documented her life with husband, singer Peter Andre, and What Katie Did Next which followed the reality star after she and Andre had separated.

The mother-of-five is also engaged in a number of business ventures.

She has authored six autobiographies and eleven novels, one of which topped The Sunday Times bestseller list. She has also released a number of clothing lines, a perfume and a haircare line.