Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Bitcoin price surge means Swedish government now owes convicted criminal £1.2 million

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240tFw_0bb4ypTV00
Bitcoin rose in price more than 10-fold between March 2020 and August 2021 (Getty Images)

The Swedish government is required to pay a convicted drug dealer 33 bitcoins – roughly 14 million krona (£1.2m) – after the cryptocurrency soared in price during his time in custody.

The offender was stripped of his proceeds when he was convicted in 2019, when the price of bitcoin was less than one tenth of today’s value.

By the time the Swedish Enforcement Authority auctioned off the cryptocurrency, only three of the 36 bitcoins seized needed to be sold to pay the debt.

“The lesson to be learned from this is to keep the value in bitcoin, that the profit from the crime should be 36 bitcoins, regardless of what value bitcoin has at the time,” prosecutor Tove Kullberg reportedly told Swedish Radio.

“It has led to consequences I was not able to foresee at the time.”

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have become popular among some criminals due to their semi-anonymous nature that make them difficult to track. One of the earliest use cases for bitcoin was as an online currency among users of the dark web drug market Silk Road, while cyber criminals and hackers typically demand cryptocurrency when carrying out ransomware attacks.

A 2019 study estimated that 46 per cent of all bitcoin transactions between 2009 and 2017 were for illegal activity, however there has since been a major rise in mainstream applications that have increased the number of legitimate transactions.

Cryptocurrency-fuelled crimes have become so widespread that the US government recently hired a cryptocurrency firm called Anchorage Digital to safeguard its seized crypto.

“I think we should probably invest in an internal education in the [prosecution] authority, as cryptocurrency will be a factor we’ll be dealing with to a much greater extent than we are today,” prosecutor Tove Kullberg reportedly told Swedish Radio.

“The more we increase the level of knowledge within the organisation, the fewer mistakes we will make.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

228K+
Followers
105K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoins#Swedish Radio#Anchorage Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Currencieszycrypto.com

Bitcoin Price Torn Between Breaking These Levels Even As Exchange Inflows Surge

Despite Bitcoin’s recent recovery from June’s lows showing signs of exhaustion in the past week, stats are still signaling sustained growth of inflows into exchanges and a steady accumulation in the number of wallets with Non-zero balances. Since prices slightly crossed above and recoiled below the $50,000 psychological level a...
Economybitcoinmagazine.com

Government Centralization Vs. Bitcoin Decentralization

In this special episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s “Fed Watch” podcast, we sat down with two bright minds in the bitcoin space, Greg Foss and Aaron Segal, to discuss the global process and interplay of centralization and decentralization in society. It was a sort of a panel discussion with Keroles guiding our topics.
CurrenciesNEWSBTC

Six Reasons to Withdraw Your Bitcoin from Exchanges

If you are a person who is used to storing huge amounts of bitcoins on exchanges, here are six reasons why you’d better not do that. 1. If keeping your coins on an exchange, you are not allowed to spend them freely. You have to ask the exchange for permission to use them. Upon withdrawing the funds, you can pay for whatever you want, whenever you want, and at a suitable fee.
Economyindustryglobalnews24.com

Cuban government authorizes the use of Bitcoin

Cuban government authorizes and regulates the use of cryptocurrency. Central Bank will be regulating the use of Bitcoin. The Cuban government has given a nod for the authorized use of Cryptocurrency on the island. The government said that it will regulate and recognize mode of payments on the island. Th...
CurrenciesDailyFx

Bitcoin (BTC) Update: Bitcoin Remains Vulnerable ahead of Jackson Hole

US Dollar (USD) weakness may support demand for major cryptocurrency and potential amendments in infrastructure bill. Bitcoin (BTC) prices have regained confidence above $48,000 after a minor setback from the key psychological level of $50,000, which continues to hold as resistance for the imminent move. With the US Jackson Hole...
Stocksbitcoinmagazine.com

Companies Now Hold Over 1.6 Million Bitcoin, Almost 8% Of Total Supply

​Companies with bitcoin on their balance sheets now hold 1,660,473 BTC, almost 8% of the total bitcoin supply, according to data from Bitcoin Treasuries. MicroStrategy leads the way with 108,991 bitcoin being held, around half percent of the total supply, representing a whopping 75% of the software intelligence company's total market capitalization.
StocksCoinTelegraph

Asset managers and companies accumulate 1.2M Bitcoin worth $57 billion

Around 6% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply has been accumulated by asset managers and companies, signaling ever increasing mainstream and institutional adoption of crypto assets. According to Buy Bitcoin Worldwide, 816,379 BTC worth $40.1 billion is currently held by 14 Bitcoin fund issuers and asset managers — representing 4% of the...
Public SafetyApple Insider

Sweden owes $1.5M to convicted drug dealers in bitcoin blunder

Sweden has to pay convicted drug dealers 13 million kronor ($1.49 million) due to a prosecutor's mistake, as well as the dramatic rise in value of seized bitcoin in the two years it took authorities to sell the digital currency. The seizure of assets acquired through criminal activity is a...
Marketsstpetecatalyst.com

As the price of Bitcoin surges, so does the number of Bitcoin ATMs

As interest in Bitcoin and the world of cryptocurrency increases, so does the availability of ATMs where a person can buy cryptocurrencies with cash without linking a bank account or going through an extensive sign-up process. A quick Google search for Bitcoin ATMs (BTM) in St. Petersburg returned over 50...
CurrenciesCoinDesk

President of El Salvador Says the Use of Bitcoin as Legal Tender Will Not Be Mandatory, Michael Saylor Buys Another $177M of Bitcoin

"The Hash" hosts discuss today's top stories: Canadian miner Blockstream joins crypto unicorns after the latest funding round, valued at $3.2 billion, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele says the usage of bitcoin as a legal tender in the country will not be mandatory, Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy purchased another $177 million of bitcoin as its latest SEC filing reveals, and SushiSwap is the latest decentralized finance (DeFi) project to join Avalanche’s $180 million incentive program. Plus, why does Chainalysis' report suggest DeFi is still far from mainstream adoption?
CurrenciesAmerican Banker

Crypto watchers eager for signals on Fed's digital dollar plans

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve has left the financial markets somewhat in suspense about whether the central bank is serious about issuing its own digital currency. But some clarity could be right around the corner. The Fed is set to release a report next month detailing its thinking about a...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Bitcoin Sees Increased Selling From 'Old Hands' As It Trades Near $50,000 Level

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is seeing increased selling by old coin holders as it hovers around the psychologically important $50,000 mark, as per Glassnode. What Happened: Glassnode used the Spent Output Age Bands metric to investigate the cohorts of the market spending BTC. “This week has seen a noticeable uptick in older coin ages, particularly those older than 6-months,” the on-chain analytics firm said in a report, referring the week ended August 22.
Stockscryptopotato.com

MicroStrategy Acquires Nearly 4,000 Bitcoin for $177 Million

MicroStrategy continues to accumulate bitcoins with frequent purchases and the latest saw nearly 4,000 coins acquired. The US-based NASDAQ-listed business intelligence company MicroStrategy continues with its bitcoin acquisition spree, as the company recently purchased over 3,900 BTC. Consequently, the firm now holds nearly 109,000 bitcoins in total. Tweeting on Tuesday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy