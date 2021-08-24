Special Weather Statement issued for Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Calhoun; Chickasaw; Coahoma; DeSoto; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Monroe; Panola; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Quitman; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tippah; Tishomingo; Tunica; Union; Yalobusha Patchy dense fog through sunrise Locally-dense fog will reduce visibilities to a half mile or less at times, especially near rivers and lakes this morning. Motorists should be prepared for sudden visibility reductions. Remember to use low-beam headlights to aid visibility and reduce glare for oncoming traffic.alerts.weather.gov
