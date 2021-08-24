Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alcorn County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Calhoun; Chickasaw; Coahoma; DeSoto; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Monroe; Panola; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Quitman; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tippah; Tishomingo; Tunica; Union; Yalobusha Patchy dense fog through sunrise Locally-dense fog will reduce visibilities to a half mile or less at times, especially near rivers and lakes this morning. Motorists should be prepared for sudden visibility reductions. Remember to use low-beam headlights to aid visibility and reduce glare for oncoming traffic.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tunica County, MS
City
Prentiss, MS
County
Marshall County, MS
City
Tunica, MS
City
Union, MS
County
Quitman County, MS
County
Alcorn County, MS
County
Coahoma County, MS
City
Quitman, MS
City
Benton, MS
County
Monroe County, MS
County
Lee County, MS
County
Chickasaw County, MS
County
Itawamba County, MS
County
Tate County, MS
County
Tallahatchie County, MS
County
Union County, MS
County
Prentiss County, MS
City
Pontotoc, MS
County
Panola County, MS
County
Lafayette County, MS
County
Calhoun County, MS
City
Tishomingo, MS
County
Benton County, MS
County
Pontotoc County, MS
County
Yalobusha County, MS
County
Tippah County, MS
County
Desoto County, MS
County
Tishomingo County, MS
City
Coahoma, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Alcorn Benton Calhoun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge, wind-driven wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as flames crept on toward Nevada. U.S. President Joe Biden approved a declaration of emergency in California and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy