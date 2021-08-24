Cancel
Love Island’s Toby has ‘carried the series’ and ‘come full circle’, says close friend

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago
(ITV)

After weeks of watching heads turn and contestants mugging each other off,Love Island fans voted Millie Court and Liam Reardon as their winners during the final on Monday night.

The couple beat Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran in the final two to win the £50,000 prize. Despite not winning, 22-year-old Toby’s personal journey has been a highlight of the series for many viewers. His close friend Lewis Preston has now said Toby has “carried the series” and is leaving as a better person”.

“It started off with ‘he’s a villain’ and now they’ve realised he’s harmless and he does care about people,” Lewis told BBC News ahead of the final. “People have got to see him and all aspects of his personality and they’ve got to grow with him.”

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran in the Love Island 2021 final. (ITV)

Lewis said Toby has come "full circle" and thinks he’s been one of the "best contestants" the show has ever had, adding: "I know it’s going to sound biased, but I actually think Toby and Chloe have carried this series to become probably two of the funniest contestants to have been in the villa.

“In life you can make mistakes, he’s learnt from them and I genuinely think he’s going to come out of that villa not only with a girlfriend but as a better person as well."

To recap: Toby coupled up with Kaz Kamwi, then told her that he wanted to pursue things with Chloe (who he also lied to Kaz about kissing). He coupled up with Chloe, then Abigail Rawlings, then Mary Bedford, but eventually got back with Chloe who he entered the final with.

Asked about how Toby would deal with any negativity on social media, Lewis replied: “Just because someone makes a wrong decision it doesn’t mean they’re a nasty person and I think people have learnt that, probably more so with Toby than anyone else on the show.”

Teddy Soares and Faye Winter came third in the final, while Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank were fourth.

