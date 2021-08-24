Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Llama antibodies blunt COVID variants in lab trial, says Belgian start-up

By Clement Rossignol
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

GHENT, Belgium (Reuters) - Llama antibodies could soon be playing a role in the global fight against COVID-19, if clinical trials being conducted by a Belgian biomedical start-up live up to their early promise.

Researchers from the VIB-UGent Center for Medical Biotechnology in Ghent say antibodies extracted from a llama called Winter have blunted the virulence of coronavirus infections, including variants, in laboratory testing.

The technology, which would supplement rather than replace vaccines by protecting people with weaker immune systems and treating infected people in hospital, is a potential “game-changer”, said Dominique Tersago, chief medical officer of VIB-UGent spin-off ExeVir.

Unusually small, llama antibodies are able to bind to specific part of the virus’s protein spike and “at the moment we’re not seeing mutations of a high frequency anywhere near where the binding site is,” she said.

The antibodies also showed “strong neutralisation activity” against the highly infectious Delta variant, she added.

Researchers expect clinical trials in healthy volunteers, started last week in partnership with Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB, along with those in hospitalised patients, to be similarly effective.

Along with other llamas and members of the camel family, Winter produces versions of conventional antibodies that are smaller, more stable, easier to reproduce and more versatile than those of other mammals, said VIB-UGent group leader Xavier Saelens.

“Their small size... allows them to reach targets, reach parts of the virus that are difficult to access with conventional antibodies,” he said.

The search for a COVID-19 treatment follows studies from 2016 into llama antibodies to counter the SARS and MERS coronaviruses. France’s Sanofi paid 3.9 billion euros ($4.6 billion) for Ablynx, a Ghent-based medical company that specialises in llama antibody research, in 2018.

Meanwhile Winter, whose antibodies can now be reproduced in the lab, is enjoying retirement in a private art and animal park in Genk.($1 = 0.8522 euros)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

174K+
Followers
201K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibodies#Llamas#Covid#Start Up#Covid#Belgian#Ucb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Study Identifies New Method That Could Stop COVID-19 Transmission

A new method has been developed to identify specific molecular targets that may be used to disrupt the life cycle of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Simulations and protein engineering efforts could help researchers to identify compounds that would interfere with the spike protein’s function, which would stop the virus from entering the cell. SARS-CoV-2’s genome is passed on to other cells by its spike protein, which transmits it by sticking to host cells. The spike protein is composed of three different kinds of components.
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientist resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Public HealthSand Hills Express

New study reveals rate of “breakthrough” COVID cases

London — A study conducted in the U.K. offers some of the first large-scale, real-world data on how well vaccination protects people against catching a “breakthrough” COVID-19 infection, and how well it protects breakthrough patients from becoming seriously ill. The results are encouraging. The peer-reviewed study published Wednesday in The...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA accepts Teva-MedinCell’s new drug application for schizophrenia drug

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted Teva Pharmaceuticals and MedinCell’s new drug application (NDA) for their drug, TV-46000/mdc-IRM, to treat schizophrenia. TV-46000 is an extended-release suspension of risperidone intended for use as a subcutaneous injection. The FDA accepted the application based on results from two Phase III...
Medical & Biotechdrugstorenews.com

Cara, Vifor receive FDA nod for Korsuva

Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma have obtained the Food and Drug Administration’s clearance for Korsuva (difelikefali) for injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis . The medication is a first-in-class kappa opioid receptor agonist that targets the body’s peripheral nervous system.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID: Medics concerned about 'talking dead' patients

Despite vaccination efforts, the Delta variant is still driving the number of severe COVID cases in countries all over the world. A majority of infected individuals who’ve ended up in the hospital due to this deadly mutation are the unvaccinated, and for some the situation has gotten extremely dire. The...
Sciencewashingtonnewsday.com

Antibody Evasion Discovered In Several Countries With A New COVID-19 Variant With “Increased Transmissibility.”

Antibody Evasion Discovered In Several Countries With A New COVID-19 Variant With “Increased Transmissibility.”. Scientists in South Africa have discovered a novel COVID-19 variant that may be more transmissible and resistant to antibodies than other known variants. The C.1.2 strain was originally discovered in May in the South African regions...
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA expands approval to UCB’s Briviact for paediatric seizure treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the indication for UCB’s Briviact (brivaracetam) CV tablets, oral solution and injection for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients aged one month or above. With the latest approval, the intravenous (IV) dose of Briviact will be available for the first...
Berkeley, CAsandiegocountynews.com

Berkeley Lab research COVID-19 antibody therapy

Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are allowing the population to feel optimistic again, after more than a year of anxiety and tragedy. But vaccines are only one side of the coin – people also need treatments that can prevent severe disease after someone has been infected. In the past year, there has...
Sciencedeseret.com

This new antibody can stop all COVID-19 strains, including new variants, experts say

A team of researchers may have found an antibody that can neutralize all known novel coronavirus strains, including the developing variants. GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology recently conducted a huge collaborative study by scientists and developed a new antibody therapy, called Sotrovimab. During the project, they discovered a new natural antibody “that has remarkable breadth and efficacy,” according to the Berkeley Lab.
Industryatlantanews.net

Hunter Syndrome Pipeline Analysis - Therapeutic Assessment, Emerging Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Clinical and Non-Clinical Studies | Key Companies includes AVRO Bio, Regenxbio, JCR Pharma, Denali and Others

DelveInsight's Hunter Syndrome Pipeline Insights report provides a comprehensive outlook of the pipeline therapies that are in different clinical and preclinical stages of development, their launch, and how the market is expected to transform in the aftermath across the Hunter Syndrome domain. The Hunter Syndrome Pipeline Analysis report offers a...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer CEO Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

There has been no shortage of curveballs that the pandemic has thrown at health experts and officials. Unfortunately, even as the scientific community continues to better understand COVID-19 and how to stop its spread with safety measures and effective vaccines, the virus itself can change with subtle mutations that can make our current protective measures instantly outdated. Now, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has offered a prediction that a COVID variant that's completely vaccine-resistant will "likely" emerge at some point in the future.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Astellas Pauses Dosing of Gene Therapy After Liver-Linked Concerns

Possible side effects have once again plagued a gene therapy under development by Astellas Pharma. This morning, the company announced it had paused the screening and dosing of an investigational gene therapy for patients with X-linked Myotubular My-opathy (XLMTM) following a serious adverse event report in a trial participant. Japan-based...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Merck, Ridgeback start Phase 3 trial of oral drug to prevent COVID-19

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said Wednesday that they have started a Phase 3 trial of molnupiravir, and oral antiviral therapeutics for the prevention of COVID-19 infection. Merck's stock gained 0.4% in premarket trading. The drug makers said the study is enrolling people at least 18 years old who live in the same house as someone who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and had symptoms. Primary endpoints include percentage of participants with COVID-19 through day 14, the percentage of those with an adverse event and the percentage of those who had to discontinue to the study...

Comments / 0

Community Policy