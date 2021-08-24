Cancel
Stock Up On Your Favorite Vermont Cheeses When You Visit This Shop

By Marla Stein
If you’re a fan of fresh and wholesome cheese, plan to make a stop at Grafton Village Cheese Company the next time you’re in Brattleboro or Grafton, Vermont.

Since 1892, Grafton Village Cheese Company has been dedicated to supporting rural communities by making award-winning cheese from milk provided by local farms in Vermont. Along with using organic ingredients, the company uses the same cheese making process that it did over 100 years ago.

Now that you know what makes the cheese so special, read on to learn why you should head to Grafton Village Cheese Company during your visit to Vermont.

Grafton Village Cheese Company is located at 400 Linden Street in Brattleboro, Vermont. You can also purchase their products at MKT Wine & Cheese. Their address is 162 Main Street in Grafton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ziz7p_0bb4xnv400
Over 30 local Vermont farms provide Grafton Village Cheese Company with fresh milk to make their cheeses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ko2g_0bb4xnv400
Stop by the Brattleboro location if you'd like to stock up on cheese curds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1llj0x_0bb4xnv400
You won't be disappointed with the different types of cheddar available for you to try and buy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2kHU_0bb4xnv400
Be sure to ask for a sample or two when you browse the Brattleboro store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Us4n_0bb4xnv400
Although Grafton Village Cheese Company doesn't permit tours at their factory, cheese lovers will still have a blast buying different goodies at the store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufgvS_0bb4xnv400
Guests are welcome to stop by the production factory in Grafton Village to check out how cheese is made through the window.

Feel free to share some of your favorite cheeses that you bought at Grafton Village Cheese Company with a beautiful spread like this one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g0EkW_0bb4xnv400
To learn more about Grafton Village Cheese Company’s history, commitment to community engagement, products, and online store, visit their website.

The post Stock Up On Your Favorite Vermont Cheeses When You Visit This Shop appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

 

