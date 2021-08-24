Epic Five-Hour Manhunt Ends in Shootout After Suspect Steals Police SUV and SWAT Gear

A man wanted for allegedly shooting his girlfriend opened fire on cops and escaped in a stolen police SUV after an attempted arrest turned into a five-hour interstate manhunt. According to WPVI, police attempted to apprehend the man on Monday evening as he rode a motorbike through Delaware County, Pennsylvania, but he sped away. When he was stopped shortly afterwards in Southwest Philadelphia, the man got off his bike and opened fire on an approaching officer, who was forced to take cover behind his SUV. The unnamed suspect then stole that vehicle and was chased across state lines to Deptford, New Jersey, where he abandoned the cruiser and ran off with a bulletproof vest and stolen SWAT gear. The suspect was finally arrested around midnight after a shootout with officers. The suspect was shot during his arrest and was being treated at hospital. One officer was also hit, but his injury was not life-threatening.