Club Med owner Fosun Tourism Group said on Wednesday that it expected a sharp rebound in business in the months ahead. The Hong Kong-listed company, which is the leisure business unit of Fosun International, the conglomerate controlled by Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang, expected performance between July this year and June 2022 to match its full-year earnings for 2019, as the global tourism sector showed encouraging signs of recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, said Andrew Xu, its executive president and co-chief financial officer.