ORLANDO, Fla. - We're halfway through the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season and there have already been 12 named storms. But apparently, we haven't seen anything yet. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says that September is the most hurricane-prone month, with as many major hurricane landfalls as August and October combined. Texas and Louisiana are "prime targets" for pre-August major hurricanes, the agency said.