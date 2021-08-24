Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

FORECAST: Afternoon Storms Again Today

By Trent Aric
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jwjyV_0bb4wHgt00

FORECAST :

Waking up to temperatures in the upper 70s this morning with calm winds. The radar is dry this morning with just a few showers out over the Gulf of Mexico moving away from the coast. Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low mid 90s with an SE breeze 5-10 mph and a 60% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Overnight those few showers and storms come to an end with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

An upper level low will move over the state in the days ahead and that will bring an increased chance of rain starting Thursday. The flow behind this upper level low will keep an east wind and that will keep the sea breeze near the coast Friday into the weekend which will enhance thunderstorm development near the coast keeping the rain chances high.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The tropics are heating up as we head toward the end of the month. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three areas.

The first is a trough of low pressure that is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the east-central tropical Atlantic more than 1000 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Little development is expected during the next day or two due to marginally conducive ocean temperatures and strong upper-level winds. Afterwards, environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form by the end of the week.
Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 10 percent.
Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 50 percent.

The second is a tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea is expected to form a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea later this week. Thereafter, environmental conditions are forecast to be favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form by the end of the week while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean.
Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.
Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 60 percent.

The third is another tropical wave over the far eastern tropical Atlantic located about 500 miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands that is producing a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms. This activity has become a bit better organized tonight, and some additional development is possible over the next several days while this system moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 20 percent.
Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 40 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here .

Comments / 0

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Temperatures#Tropical Wave#Caribbean Sea#East Wind#Fox 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot sunshine ahead of a few more afternoon storms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nothing more than a hot muggy morning across all of Southwest Louisiana after a quiet night with morning temperatures in the middle 70s. Expect temperatures to reach the lower 90s by midday with afternoon heat index values between 104 and 107, leading to another dangerously hot day. Make sure to stay hydrated if you’ll be working outside today and use plenty of sunscreen. Storms hold off until later in the day.
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Morning Sun, Afternoon Showers And Storms

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Although it was dry and quiet in the morning, another round of storms will fire up in the afternoon. Wednesday will likely be a repeat of Tuesday, as the southwesterly wind flow remains in place. It will be another scorcher as highs soar to the low to mid-90s and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity. Scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon across the interior and then push east into the coastal metro areas through the evening hours. Since the steering flow is fairly light, storms may be slow...
Shreveport, LAKTAL

Heat Advisory and scattered afternoon storms Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather pattern will throw some more heat at us today, and perhaps a few showers and isolated thunderstorms in some areas this afternoon. The heat is expected to linger through at least Sunday. We shouldn’t feel much change to the temperatures today, as temperatures will...
EnvironmentKOMU

Forecast: Very mild today, storms possible Friday and Saturday

A beautiful day is expected as temps will remain slightly below normal temps and less humid air. Enjoy today! Storms and clouds will limit most outdoor activity time Friday and Saturday. Details below. Morning temps around central and eastern Missouri will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. By...
EnvironmentKCTV 5

FORECAST: Clouds today will be sign of rain, storms for Friday

Sunshine to start your Thursday. We will see more cloud cover moving into KC this afternoon with high temperatures near 84. The clouds today will be a sign of rain and storms that are on the way for Friday. We are tracking a 60% chance for storms on Friday with outdoor impacts expected to end the week and into the weekend on Saturday morning as well.
EnvironmentKSNT

Strong to severe storms possible later this afternoon and evening

Thursday will start off dry with some cloud cover working its way in from the west. Highs will be slightly warmer than yesterday, climbing into the mid-upper 80s. There looks to be a decent chance for storms to set up late in the day, and our weather stays fairly active through the first half of the weekend. Storms for late Thursday could be strong to severe depending on when they develop. Expect an active late afternoon and early evening with wind, hail, and heavy downpours the biggest concern but we can’t rule out a brief spin up either.
Topeka, KSWIBW

Thursday forecast: Scattered storms this afternoon into tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On and off storms will be in the forecast area between this afternoon and Saturday morning. It won’t rain the entire time at one location but it would not be a surprise if there’s at least an isolated shower or storm somewhere in northeast Kansas through the entire time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy