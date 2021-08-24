BPD: one person dead, three others injured in early-morning crash

Buffalo Police say a woman is dead and several more people were injured in a chase that ended in a crash.

The department says patrols officers began chasing a vehicle near Sycamore and Fillmore Avenues around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Around 4:00 a.m., that vehicle ran a red light at Doat Street while it was speeding south on Bailey Avenue.

Police say another vehicle T-boned it. One of the women in the vehicle being chased died at the scene.

The man driving the vehicle police were chasing was rushed to ECMC and is listed in critical condition.

A second female passenger in that car was also taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man driving the vehicle along Doat Street also had non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers at the scene say they recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with 13 rounds in it from the car they were chasing.

The Buffalo police internal affairs division and the accident investigation unit are investigating the incident.