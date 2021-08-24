Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan's COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to fall behind 70% goal

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 9 days ago
Michigan's total COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to fall behind the anticipated 70% goal.

As of Monday, only 65.2% of residents 16 and up have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. When looking at those ages 12 and up, that number drops to 59.8%.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the vaccine lottery was one strategy to get people vaccinated, and there is more work ahead. She also added that Michiganders make up 98% of COVID-19 cases and 96% of deaths from the virus.

She also said that the MI Shot to Win helped increase vaccinations throughout July. The current vaccination percentage is up 2% from the end of July and up 4% from the start of July.

"We hope that it will propel us again towards that 70 percent goal," Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole-Singh said.

Dr. Matthew Sims with Beaumont Health believes the recent FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine will help the state reach it's goal.

"About 30% of the people who haven't gotten vaccinated yet have said once it's approved, they'll get vaccinated," he said. "It's here now, so no we'll see how many of those 30 percent move forward."

The FDA approval is already impacting requirements at some businesses and universities.

Oakland University announced it was making the vaccine mandatory for all students and staff.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

