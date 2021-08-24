Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook's New Horizon Workrooms App Latest Attempt In Hoping To Own 'Next Generation Of Internet Experiences,' Says Ark

By Madhukumar Warrier
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uVi1j_0bb4w5BQ00

Facebook Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FB) recent launch of the Horizon Workrooms app appears to be part of the social media giant’s efforts to “own the next generation of internet experiences,” according to Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest.

What Happened: Ark analyst Nick Grous noted that while Horizon Workrooms is not yet a game-changing application, it provides a glimpse of Facebook’s hope for the future.

According to Grous, Facebook is “going all-in” on virtual reality and augmented reality after missing the vertical integration associated with desktop and mobile computing.

Why It Matters: Facebook launched its wireless VR headset – the Oculus Quest 2 in September last year.

Last week, Facebook announced the launch of the Horizon Workrooms app for users of the Oculus Quest 2 headsets. The company sees the launch of the virtual-reality remote work app as an early step toward building the “metaverse” company touted by CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook has intensified its focus on the AR/VR segment over the past few years amid stiff competition from companies such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Snapchat parent company Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

It was reported in March that nearly one-fifth of Facebook’s global workforce is working as part of its group developing AR and VR devices.

Price Action: Facebook shares closed 1.1% higher in Monday’s trading at $363.35.

Comments / 1

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
70K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Computing#Facebook Inc#Ark Invest#Vr#Oculus#Ar#Apple Inc#Aapl#Snap Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
Benzinga

Facebook's Latest Move To Win User Time From TikTok

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) announced its Fantasy Games debut in the U.S. and Canada on the Facebook app for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Android. Facebook Fantasy Games are free, simple prediction games that enable fans to enjoy sports, TV shows, and pop...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Benzinga

Another Usual Player Jumps The TikTok Bandwagon

Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) LinkedIn has informed advertisers and users that it would pull the plug off its 'Stories' feature after the short videos failed to pique interest, the Ad Age reports. LinkedIn has proposed to develop a different way to add short-form videos like TikTok to the platform. Recently,...
TV & VideosEntrepreneur

YouTube will stop working on these mobile devices

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. How old is your cell phone? Google will suspend the YouTube service, on some Android models. Those smartphones that have version 2.3.7 or lower of this operating system will no longer have this service.
Cell Phonesfairfieldcitizenonline.com

The 'Joker' virus has returned to Android: empty your bank accounts without you noticing it and it is hidden in these apps on the Google Play Store

The Belgian Police warned about the return of the 'Joker' virus , which attacks Android devices and hides itself in various applications on the Google Play Store . This malware is capable of subscribing the user to payment services without their authorization and emptying their bank accounts without them noticing.
Internetknowtechie.com

How to turn off Google’s location tracking

In today’s age of internet advertising, we people have become the products. Many major platforms and websites, like Facebook and Google, thrive off of utilizing our data. They build profiles of individuals by tracking their movements, both physical and on the internet, and sell them to advertisers so they can better target their ads.
Internetbluewaterhealthyliving.com

Facebook unveils virtual reality 'workrooms'

Facebook on Thursday unveiled technology for “workrooms,” allowing remote collaboration for people using its Oculus virtual reality gear. The “Horizon Workrooms” project allows users to switch back and forth from virtual reality to web conferencing to adapt to different situations. “Workrooms is our flagship collaboration experience that lets people come...
Internettheedgemarkets.com

Facebook retools messaging again by adding calling to main app

(Aug 24): Facebook Inc. is bringing voice and video calling to its flagship social networking service, the latest attempt to fine-tune its communications features after spinning off Messenger as a separate app in 2014. Some users, including those in the U.S., will be able to place voice or video calls...
InternetArs Technica

Facebook’s “Metaverse” gets a bit closer today with Horizon Workrooms

Today, Facebook launched Horizon Workrooms—its first major step toward CEO Mark Zuckerberg's imagined metaverse, an all-encompassing alternate reality that blends the real world with digital imaginations and enhancements. Zoom for nerds in goggles. This isn't the most flattering way to describe Horizon Workrooms, but it's not exactly inaccurate. The basic...
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

Facebook presents the VR app “Horizon Workrooms” for digital teamwork

With its new project “Horizon Workrooms”, Facebook wants to promote group work in the digital world using virtual reality (VR). The workrooms are virtual presentation rooms in which people can communicate with each other via avatars. Interested parties can now test the application in a beta version, which, however, only runs on the Oculus Quest 2. Other models are not supported.
Internettheregister.com

Horizon Workrooms promises a virtual future of teal despair

Opinion You can say a lot about Facebook's insane parasitism of human society. Like the fungus that infects an ant and takes over its nervous system, making it climb to the top of a plant and erupt in an explosion of spores, Facebook has mindlessly evolved to exploit us with maximal efficiency.
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Facebook is launching its Ray-Ban augmented reality glasses, Mark Zuckerberg says

Facebook’s next hardware product will be its smart-glasses collaboration with Ray-Ban, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said.“The glasses have their iconic form factor, and they let you do some pretty neat things”, Mr Zuckerberg said during the company’s earnings call.“I’m excited to get these into people’s hands and to continue to make progress on the journey towards full augmented reality glasses in the future”.Mr Zuckerberg did not go into further details about what these “neat things” would be, and reports about what the glasses would do have been inconsistent.In 2019, both CNBC and The Information said that the glasses would allow...
InternetCoinTelegraph

The metaverse: Mark Zuckerberg’s Brave New World

If Facebook happened to be a human being, where would he/she/they currently be? Most likely in prison… for a very long time. The company’s transgressions are too numerous to list. But Facebook is not human; it’s a company, and a very profitable one, at that. In fact, it’s now one of the most profitable companies in the world. Facebook’s market capitalization has recently surpassed the $1 trillion mark.
Cell PhonesSilicon Republic

WhatsApp introduces disappearing photo and video messages

View Once will allow WhatsApp users to send media content that is erased after being opened, but does not provide a notification if a screenshot is taken of the content. WhatsApp has introduced a feature allowing users to send photos and videos that disappear after being viewed. The new type...

Comments / 0

Community Policy