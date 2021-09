MINNEAPOLIS -- In 2015, 247Sports established a talent composite ranking the best college football programs based on accumulated talent. The Ohio State football team has lived in the top five of those rankings every year, and the gap between itself and the rest of the Big Ten grows every season. The 2021 Buckeyes are third in the nation with a roster worth 985.09 points with an average star rating of 93.09. The only teams higher are Alabama (1,004.04 and 94.34) and Georgia (1,001.75 and 93.50) -- the first two teams to surpass the 1,000-point threshold in the ranking’s seven-year history.