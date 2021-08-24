Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grantville, PA

Nearly 300 vehicles available for purchase at the Commonwealth's August Auction

Posted by 
FOX 43
FOX 43
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFJgh_0bb4v4GU00

Editor's note: The above video is from 2019.

Nearly 300 vehicles will be available for public purchase today at the Commonwealth's August 24 Auction.

Individuals who are interested in purchasing a "quality, used vehicle" will have the opportunity to do so starting at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road, Grantville, according to a press release.

There will be a wide selection of vehicles that are no longer used by various state government agencies including: front and all-wheel drive sedans, mini-vans, police interceptors, pick-up trucks, SUVs, and utility vehicles as well as more from brands such as Chevrolet, Chrysler, Ford, Dodge, GMC, and Jeep. Vehicles seized by state law enforcement agencies that will be up for sale include: a 2007 BMW 525XI, a 2009 Ford Flex, and a 2011 Mercedes Benz S550, all according to the press release.

Those interested in purchasing vehicles must do so with certified funds in the form of a money order, cashier's check, certified check or bank check, all made payable to "Manheim Keystone Pa." No cash will be accepted.

This August auction is the fourth of six auctions in 2021. You can find more information about the event, and the two others coming up, by visiting the DGS Auto Auction Information page .

Download the FOX43 app here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grantville, PA
Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Manheim, PA
City
Grantville, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Auction#Vehicles#Commonwealth#Chrysler#Dodge#Gmc#Mercedes Benz S550#Fox43
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Auctions
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge, wind-driven wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as flames crept on toward Nevada. U.S. President Joe Biden approved a declaration of emergency in California and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy