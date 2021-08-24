The Epic v. Google lawsuit exposes Big Tech’s dirtiest secrets

Apple announced on Wednesday it will loosen some of its App Store policies, allowing media apps to steer customers directly to their websites without paying commission. The change, to be implemented early next year, is being introduced to end an investigation by the Japan Fair Trade Commission. The modification will spare so-called reader apps that provide digital content such as newspapers, books, music or video from having to use the App Store payment system and thus avoid paying a 30 percent commission. "We have great respect for the Japan Fair Trade Commission and appreciate the work we've done together, which will help developers of reader apps make it easier for users to set up and manage their apps and services, while protecting their privacy and maintaining their trust," Apple Fellow Phil Schiller said in a blog post.