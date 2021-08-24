Cancel
Business

The Epic v. Google lawsuit exposes Big Tech’s dirtiest secrets

By Nick Statt
protocol.com
 9 days ago

The Epic v. Google lawsuit exposes Big Tech's dirtiest secrets

This week in Protocol Gaming, your weekly guide to the business of video games: Epic Games' Google antitrust suit spills some startling secrets, developers open up about game bugs and bad publishing contracts, and industry trade site Gamasutra retires its "cringey" name. The Big Story. The Epic v. Google lawsuit...

Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

U.S. DOJ Readying Google Antitrust Lawsuit Over Ad-Tech Business

Case would broaden federal government’s monopoly allegations. Google already fighting DOJ antitrust lawsuit over web search. U.S. antitrust officials are preparing a second monopoly lawsuit against. Alphabet Inc. ’s Google over the company’s digital advertising business, according to a person familiar with the matter, stepping up the government’s claims that...
BusinessWashington Post

Biden’s Alliance with Big Tech Shows a Power Shift

It would normally be awkward asking a group of companies worth more than $4 trillion for help. But the leaders of Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google sat up and listened when President Joe Biden sought their cooperation last week in protecting U.S. infrastructure from cyber threats. They weren’t just being polite.
Internetprotocol.com

Twitter rolls out Safety Mode to autoblock toxic accounts

Twitter is rolling out a new feature called Safety Mode to a small group of English-speaking users. When users turn on the feature, Twitter will automatically block accounts for seven days based on "the likelihood of a negative engagement," the company said in a blog post Wednesday. Twitter will assess...
Technology500ish.com

Apple is Being Sued into App Store Submission

The way Apple is making App Store changes is wild, but the changes themselves are not…. By my count, we’re about a dozen lawsuits and/or threats of legislation away from the App Store being great again. I’m being facetious, but I’m also not. This is actually happening. For the second...
Cell PhonesPosted by
AFP

Apple plans to loosen App Store payment policy

Apple announced on Wednesday it will loosen some of its App Store policies, allowing media apps to steer customers directly to their websites without paying commission. The change, to be implemented early next year, is being introduced to end an investigation by the Japan Fair Trade Commission. The modification will spare so-called reader apps that provide digital content such as newspapers, books, music or video from having to use the App Store payment system and thus avoid paying a 30 percent commission. "We have great respect for the Japan Fair Trade Commission and appreciate the work we've done together, which will help developers of reader apps make it easier for users to set up and manage their apps and services, while protecting their privacy and maintaining their trust," Apple Fellow Phil Schiller said in a blog post.
Businessprotocol.com

Amazon’s HR problem

Good morning! This Thursday, there's a potential reckoning at Amazon over discrimination claims, Google may face another monopoly lawsuit over advertising, and Ian Rogers describes his path from Apple to crypto. The Big Story. Amazon's big HR problem. Amazon is facing a potential reckoning over mounting allegations that its culture...
Businessgamingonphone.com

South Korea to ban Apple and Google payment system monopoly

The government of South Korea has decided to ban the payment monopoly system dictated by the tech giants Apple and Google. The policymakers at the South Korean Assembly have passed a bill labeled the “Anti-Google” with more than 180 Votes, South China Morning Post reports. The Bill terms the payment...
WorldIGN

South Korea Passes Law With Potentially Big Implications For Epic Games v. Apple

South Korea's National Assembly passed a bill today challenging Apple and Google's current app store policies, with implications potentially impacting both companies on a global scale. As spotted first by The Wall Street Journal, the law is an amendment to South Korea's Telecommunications Business Act. The new piece of legislation...
TechnologySun-Journal

South Korea moves to curb Apple and Google’s app-store dominance

South Korean lawmakers on Tuesday passed the world’s first law to force tech giants such as Google and Apple to offer alternative payment systems on their app stores, a move critics of the companies say will loosen their stranglehold over profits derived from the lucrative online marketplaces. Washington lawmakers who...
Cell Phonesprotocol.com

The app store model is crumbling

Good morning! This Wednesday, cracks are beginning to form in the app store model, Amazon might be jumping into live audio, and why it's always a good idea to mute yourself on Zoom. The Big Story. The end of an app store era. The App Store and Google Play as...
Softwareprotocol.com

Affirm’s Amazon-sized ambitions

Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Tuesday: Affirm's Amazon deal, Gensler looks at payment for order flow, and PayPal wants to add investing. Affirm's Amazon deal could be a major boost for the "buy now, pay later" provider. The agreement will make Affirm deals available to Amazon's customers...
Businessprotocol.com

C3 AI places a big bet on Google Cloud

C3 AI has signed a sweeping partnership deal with Google Cloud, the two companies plan to announce Wednesday, in what C3 AI CEO Tom Siebel called a "precedent-setting" deal. Under the terms of the agreement, all of C3 AI's software tools for building and deploying applications around artificial intelligence models will now run on Google Cloud. The two companies will also work together to make some of Google's core cloud tools — BigQuery, Vertex AI and Google Kubernetes Engine — work more closely with C3 AI's services.
Marketsprotocol.com

From Apple to bitcoin: Ian Rogers’ strange journey to crypto

Ian Rogers, chief experience officer of the crypto wallet maker Ledger, has recently made surprising — some might say strange — career moves. In 2015, he suddenly quit as a top executive at the newly launched Apple Music, an abrupt exit that stunned the tech world. Known as a trailblazer in music streaming, Rogers was a senior Beats executive when it was bought by Apple the year before, a key step to the launch of Apple Music.
WorldMac Observer

New South Korean Law Changes App Store Payments

Things could soon change in South Korea when it comes to App Store payments. The South Korean National Assembly’s amendment to its Telecommunications Business Act threatens app store owners’ ability to force developers into using their in-house payment methods. We have been following this legislation for a while and it came up for a vote this week afterpassing through committee hurdles.

