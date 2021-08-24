Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

7 people at German university victims of apparent poisoning

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FN1xB_0bb4uRLL00
1 of 2

BERLIN (AP) — Seven people at a university in western Germany have received medical treatment after showing symptoms of poisoning, and prosecutors have opened an investigation into suspicions of attempted murder, authorities said Tuesday.

The employees and students at the Technical University in Darmstadt, south of Frankfurt, experienced medical problems on Monday. Police say that milk cartons and water containers in one of the buildings on the campus appear to have been contaminated with a harmful substance between Friday and Monday. The contaminated liquid was said to have a powerful smell.

Police and prosecutors said Tuesday that they had searched other university buildings as a precaution but found nothing else linked to the suspected poisoning. They also said no one else had come forward with symptoms.

They said in a statement that they are doing everything to “identify the culprit or culprit” and that, as far as they are aware, there is no longer any “acute danger.”

Prosecutor Robert Hartmann told reporters that, while authorities believe the contamination may have been deliberate, they currently have no information pointing to any specific person as a possible culprit. He said that the substance has been identified, but prosecutors won’t publicly name it for now in view of the ongoing investigation.

One person was affected “relatively severely” by the poisoning, but their life apparently is no longer in danger, Hartmann said.

“We are shocked by the apparent crime that took place at our university,” the university’s president, Tanja Bruehl, said in a statement.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

555K+
Followers
306K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poisoning#Western Germany#Frankfurt#Berlin#German#Ap#The Technical University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Related
Food & DrinksIdaho8.com

Attempted murder probe after seven poisoned at university

German police have opened an attempted murder investigation after seven people who had consumed food and drink at a university kitchen showed symptoms of poisoning on Monday. Blue discolorations appeared on their limbs following the incident at Darmstadt Technical University, German police and the public prosecutor in the federal state of Hessen said in a press release Tuesday.
Shirley, MANECN

Victim IDed in Apparent Killing at Shirley Home

Authorities have released the name of the man found dead on Monday at a home in Shirley, Massachusetts. The body of William Hatch, 69, was found inside his home on Groton Road, according to a statement from the offices of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Shirley police Chief Samuel Santiago.
Public Safetyspectrumnews1.com

Police raid biker groups in western Germany over killings

BERLIN (AP) — German police carried out raids Thursday against biker groups in several western cities in connection with three killings. Tactical operations units and hundreds of regular officers conducted raids in Duisburg, Moenchengladbach, Leverkusen and Muelheim an der Ruhr, police said in a statement. German news agency dpa reported...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Associated Press

Polish authorities probe police role in deaths of 2 men

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish authorities are investigating the recent deaths of two men after alleged mistreatment by police in two separate cases in southwestern Poland. Four officers have been suspended after a 25-year-old Ukrainian man died in July at a center that takes in people judged to be drunk in public to allow them to sober up, where he had been brought and handled by the police.
WorldPosted by
Deadline

Taliban Kill Relative Of Journalist From German Broadcaster In Apparent Targeted Attack

A relative of an editor from German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle was shot dead by the Taliban in Afghanistan in what the network is calling a targeted attack. Widespread reports from Kabul claim that Taliban fighters have been going door-to-door in the city looking for notable collaborators with the previous regime as well as journalists. The unnamed German journalist is understood to have already relocated to Germany, while other family members had escaped at the last minute, director general Peter Limbourg said today. “The killing of a close relative of one of our editors by the Taliban yesterday is inconceivably tragic, and...
Tennessee Statefox13news.com

German flood survivor offers support to Tennessee flood victims

WAVERLY, Tenn. - A flood survivor in Germany sent a heartfelt email to a local Tennessee sheriff’s office after rural areas of the state experienced deadly flooding over the weekend. The Humphreys County sheriff said it received an email from a person in Europe who wanted to send support to...
WorldInternational Business Times

Fake Doctor Allegedly Worked At Hospital For 8 Months, Fooled Staff And Patients

Police in Australia are investigating a 27-year-old woman who allegedly pretended to be a doctor at a Sydney hospital for eight months. The unnamed woman had failed her final exams but still landed a job at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital in New South Wales' (NSW) capital in January using fake documents, Australian outlet 7News reported.
AgricultureEDMTunes

One Dies and One Born At Illegal Rave in Italy

Some say that when one life ends, another begins. That is exactly what happened at a six-day illegal rave which took place at Lake Mezzano in Italy. A death was reported at the scene, along with the birth of a baby. Four attendees were hospitalized due to drug and alcohol...
WorldBirmingham Star

Blinken speaks to German FM, discusses evacuation of people

Washington [US], August 25 (ANI): Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday (local time) and discussed coordinating efforts to evacuate people from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover last week. The information regarding the talks between the two leaders was shared by US State...
Shirley, MAwhdh.com

Authorities identify victim of apparent homicide in Shirley

SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the victim of an apparent homicide in Shirley. Officers responding to a reported medical emergency on Groton Road around 1:45 p.m. Monday found William Hatch, 69, of Shirley, dead inside the home, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Shirley Police Chief of Samuel Santiago.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

8,900 May Have Received Fake COVID-19 Vaccines, Injected With Saline Instead

Nearly 9,000 people in Germany may need to be vaccinated again after a nurse swapped out COVID-19 vaccines for a saline solution. The German nurse is currently being investigated after she admitted to replacing doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for a saltwater solution to cover up dropping a vial.

Comments / 0

Community Policy