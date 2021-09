It’s a wonderful time to be a woman in the United States of America. Barriers that once blocked women’s eligibility for leadership roles are being questioned, put on trial, and dismantled daily. Women and those who support them are using their voices and skills to seek greater equality. To illustrate one prime example, look no further than Washington D.C. Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first female VP on January 20, 2021, just about 100 years after women earned the right to vote. In that moment, and in so many moments of achievement that built her staircase to get there, Harris proved that not just a woman, but a woman from a multi-racial (Black and South Asian) background, can climb to the highest ranks of leadership.