Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

LOCAL: Storms pop up through the afternoon, linger into the evening

Posted by 
First Coast News
First Coast News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hTBlY_0bb4tyEz00

TUESDAY: Expect more of the same with steamy temperatures near 90 degrees and storms popping up through the afternoon. The flow will come more from the south (rather than the southwest), which will allow the Gulf and Atlantic sea breezes to battle it out between the I-75 and I-95 corridors into the evening hours.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure builds back across the First Coast, which will call for a more typical summertime across the area. We'll see a southeast breeze bring in a few showers earlier in the day along the coast with the heavier storms by late day for inland locations. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: A surge in moisture off the Atlantic will boost shower and storm chances, especially along the coast from Brunswick to St. Augustine with downpours spreading inland through the day. This will call for afternoon highs in the middle and upper 80s.

FRIDAY THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK: We'll keep the summertime pattern in place with an easterly breeze, highs near 90, and pop-up thunderstorms. Keep in mind that the persistent onshore breeze will increase the rip current risk!

TROPICS: There are a couple of areas to watch in the coming days, but nothing threatening the First Coast at this time. Henri continues to weaken across New England where it made landfall this past weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pVcub_0bb4tyEz00

RIP CURRENTS: It's always a good idea to talk to the lifeguards and only go out where they can see you. The risk of rip currents always exists, especially around jetties and piers. Have fun, yet play it safe.

Comments / 0

First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Lifeguards#First Coast#Thunderstorms#Steamy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Duluth, MNboreal.org

Rain chances Thursday afternoon and evening through Friday morning

From the National Weather Service - Duluth - September 2, 2021. Rain will spread eastward Thursday with rain becoming likely over most of the Northland except the tip of the Arrowhead and portions of north-central Wisconsin by sunrise Friday morning. A few storms are possible in central Minnesota Thursday evening and overnight. Highs today will be between 68 and 78 degrees.
EnvironmentKSNT

Strong to severe storms possible later this afternoon and evening

Thursday will start off dry with some cloud cover working its way in from the west. Highs will be slightly warmer than yesterday, climbing into the mid-upper 80s. There looks to be a decent chance for storms to set up late in the day, and our weather stays fairly active through the first half of the weekend. Storms for late Thursday could be strong to severe depending on when they develop. Expect an active late afternoon and early evening with wind, hail, and heavy downpours the biggest concern but we can’t rule out a brief spin up either.

Comments / 0

Community Policy