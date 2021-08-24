LOCAL: Storms pop up through the afternoon, linger into the evening

TUESDAY: Expect more of the same with steamy temperatures near 90 degrees and storms popping up through the afternoon. The flow will come more from the south (rather than the southwest), which will allow the Gulf and Atlantic sea breezes to battle it out between the I-75 and I-95 corridors into the evening hours.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure builds back across the First Coast, which will call for a more typical summertime across the area. We'll see a southeast breeze bring in a few showers earlier in the day along the coast with the heavier storms by late day for inland locations. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: A surge in moisture off the Atlantic will boost shower and storm chances, especially along the coast from Brunswick to St. Augustine with downpours spreading inland through the day. This will call for afternoon highs in the middle and upper 80s.

FRIDAY THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK: We'll keep the summertime pattern in place with an easterly breeze, highs near 90, and pop-up thunderstorms. Keep in mind that the persistent onshore breeze will increase the rip current risk!

TROPICS: There are a couple of areas to watch in the coming days, but nothing threatening the First Coast at this time. Henri continues to weaken across New England where it made landfall this past weekend.

RIP CURRENTS: It's always a good idea to talk to the lifeguards and only go out where they can see you. The risk of rip currents always exists, especially around jetties and piers. Have fun, yet play it safe.