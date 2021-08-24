Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Why the Afghanistan Flag Will Feature at the Paralympics Opening Ceremony

By Soo Kim
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Athletes who were scheduled to represent the country at the 2020 Paralympics are no longer attending the games.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
549K+
Followers
58K+
Post
599M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympic Games#Ipc#Apc#Taliban#Nikpai Notch#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MilitaryBBC

General Mark Milley admits 'anger and pain' over Afghanistan

Joe Biden's top military adviser, General Mark Milley, said he understood the "anger and pain" felt by grieving families and veterans who served against a "ruthless enemy" in the two-decade conflict. "I've walked the patrols, been blown up, shot at, RPG-ed, and everything else," he told reporters. He'd also lost...
U.S. Politicsthelibertydaily.com

Seven Busloads of American Women Refused Entry to Airport, Now in Taliban’s Hands

The nightmare scenario in Afghanistan is worse than the vast majority of Americans realize as mainstream media refuses to report the truth from the ground. Making the disinformation worse is the White House’s attempts to hide the facts in an obvious PR campaign. With thousands of Americans stranded and now being hunted, the Biden regime is focused on optics.
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Taliban shot and beheaded a famous comedian who made fun of them on TikTok

The crime occurred in late July, but in recent days a video of the moment he was kidnapped from his home in Kandahar went viral. Despite the fact that the Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a week, affirm that they have changed and will not seek revenge, the first appear execution reports and “door-to-door” searches of opponents. As reported Human Rights Watch, one of the recent victims of the insurgents was the comedian Nazar Mohammad, to which they murdered for making fun of them.
Middle EastNew York Post

Afghan mom blinded by Taliban claims they feed women’s bodies to dogs

An Afghan mom who was shot and had her eyes gouged out for getting a job claims the Taliban have also fed women’s bodies to dogs. “In the eyes of Taliban, women are not living, breathing human beings, but merely some meat and flesh to be battered,” Khatera, who now lives in Delhi and uses only one name, told India’s News 18.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The unnamed journalist, who works for German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), is one of several reporters the Taliban have hunted in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse, the media outlet reported. The journalist is reportedly safe and currently living in Germany.
Public Safetywashingtonnewsday.com

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women.

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women. Since the Taliban seized power on August 15, when the United States and its allies withdrew the majority of their military forces from Afghanistan, a woman in Afghanistan has said that she has witnessed the Taliban abusing women. Public...
Photographymarketresearchtelecast.com

What happened to Sharbat Gula, the Afghan girl who starred in one of the iconic covers of National Geographic?

In 1984, photographer Steve McCurry photographed the entire drama of the refugees living in the Peshawar camp in Pakistan. This complex work is remembered by a photograph: that of Sharbat Gula, an Afghan girl, orphan, who became a symbol of refugees in 1985 when the magazine National Geographic made her an icon of his publications and in one of the great images of the twentieth century.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MilitaryWashington Post

No, the Taliban did not seize $83 billion of U.S. weapons

“ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost.”. We don’t normally pay much attention to claims made by the former president, as he mostly just riffs golden oldies. But this is a new claim. A version of this claim also circulates widely on right-leaning social media — that somehow the Taliban has ended up with $83 billion in U.S. weaponry. (Trump, as usual, rounds the number up.)
WorldWashington Post

Facts are finally starting to penetrate bad Afghanistan punditry

Media coverage of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan has been characterized by hyperbolic commentary and conjecture — driven in part by former officials for the quagmire who were quick to weigh in on the matter in interviews. One day, some in the pack would holler for the administration to extend the withdrawal day beyond Aug. 31; the next day, others would demand the United States leave before any more service members died.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

‘We’re not asking permission’: US veteran launches major private operation to rescue remaining Afghan allies

As the last US military plane took off from Kabul just after midnight on Tuesday, it left behind an estimated 60,000 Afghan allies and hundreds of American citizens who had been unable to escape in time - for many, a dismal and dishonourable finish to the 20-year conflict.For retired LTC Scott Mann, who served multiple tours in Afghanistan, it was not something he was prepared to live with. “We know instinctively, you know, in our gut, in our solar plexus, that we don’t leave our friends. We don’t leave anybody behind and we keep our promises” he said.Mr Mann,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy