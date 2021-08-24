Cancel
Norwalk PD looking to identify 2 suspects accused of stealing credit cards, charging $15K

By Leah Myers
WTNH.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk Police are looking to identify two females accused of stealing credit cards and charging thousands of dollars onto them at multiple stores. Police said officers have been investigating a burglary into a car crash that happened at the Crunch Fitness Gym on Thursday, August 19. Credit cards were stolen from the vehicle during the incident, according to police. Police said the stolen credit cards were used in multiple stores, charging a total of over $15,000 onto the cards.

