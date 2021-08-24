Cancel
Extra Points: Is Yelich back?

By Bryan Dee
wtmj.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch out for the long ball. That’ll be the telltale sign that Christian Yelich is officially back. The 2018 NL MVP is starting to click at the right time. Yelich has logged a hit in each of his last 10 starts, and he clobbered 2 home runs in Saturday’s win over Washington.

