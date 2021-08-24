Extra Points: Is Yelich back?

At times this season I have wondered if Javier Baez could be a good fit for the Cardinals. Middle infield is a significant concern, as we all know. Shortstop Paul DeJong's future is hazy. Big free-agent shortstops will be on the move this offseason. The Cardinals showed at least some interest in discussing a Trevor Story trade near the deadline. But let's face it, the Cardinals' track record in luring the top free agents and their willingness to provide the lengthy, expensive contracts those top free agents demand is not great. So, it made some sense to see a potential fit for Baez, who is not at the tip-top of that free-agent list, and the Cardinals maybe being a match.