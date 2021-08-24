San Antonio hiker shares nasty run-in at Enchanted Rock cave this summer

On a hot summer afternoon, Allison Pangallo took her out-of-town friend Alicia to Enchanted Rock State Park to experience a narrow and small cave known to many Texas hikers. The San Antonio hiker wasn't new to the cave, exploring it once before in January, one of the area's cooler months. Pangallo, 37, tells MySA she learned about the hidden gem from a hiking Facebook group. The cave is towards the left of the summit, nestled in a boulder field (truly hard to find, but this YouTube video explains it).