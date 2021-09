Helena – In recognition of the recent shift to cooler and wetter weather patterns, as well as changes to longer range forecasts, the Lewis and Clark County Commissioners today approved a resolution to rescind Stage Two fire restrictions for the entire county and return to Stage One restrictions for areas east of the Continental Divide. Areas west of the Divide will not be under fire restrictions. Debris burning remains closed county-wide. The resolution will go into effect at 12:01am Wednesday, September 1, 2021.