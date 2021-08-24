Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

NHS pharmacies to offer blood pressure checks to tackle heart problems

By Matt Mathers
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

People over the age of 40 will be offered blood pressure checks at their local pharmacy as part of an NHS drive to tackle heart problems.

Some 11,300 NHS pharmacies across England are set to begin the checks from October in a move aimed at easing pressure on GPs.

Under the scheme, patients who receive a high blood pressure reading will be given clinical and lifestyle advice, or referred for treatment where necessary.

In most cases, the NHS says, it is not clear what causes high blood pressure, although a range of factors including weight and diet can increase the risk.

High blood pressure can be an indicator of heart and circulatory diseases, which are among some of the biggest killers in the UK.

More than 160,000 people die from the illnesses each year - an average of 460 per day - according to the British Heart Foundation.

The NHS estimates that over the next five years, the new changes could prevent 2,500 heart attacks and 3,700 strokes, saving around 2,000 lives each year.

It is hoped the scheme, first piloted in 2019, will help to find earlier thousands living with cardiovascular disease.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director said: “It has been an extraordinary year for our pharmacy teams who have continued to ensure millions of people have access to medicines and health advice as well as playing a vital role in delivering the NHS COVID vaccination programme.

“More high street heart checks for blood pressure will mean more rapid detection of killer conditions and quicker treatment for patients who need it.”

Prof Powis added: “Pharmacies are in the heart of communities and so they are ideally placed to provide these convenient checks so if you are worried about your health, please do get tested – it could save your life.

“The NHS Long Term Plan aims to crack down on killer conditions and this action by pharmacy teams will go a long way in helping us achieve our ambitions of saving more lives.”

Helen Williams, national speciality adviser for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention at NHS England and NHS Improvement, said: “As a pharmacist, I am delighted that this service is being rolled out across England. Community pharmacies are ideally placed to deliver blood pressure checks, being accessible within local communities and regularly used by most adults.

“This service will enable people with high blood pressure to be identified and treated early and will encourage conversations about lifestyle change to help people live healthy lives for longer.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

228K+
Followers
105K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Blood Pressure#Nhs England#Nhs National Medical#Nhs Covid#Nhs England#Nhs Improvement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsspring.org.uk

A Common Sign Of High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure puts extra pressure on internal organs like the heart, brain and kidneys. Poor sleep can be a sign of high blood pressure, research reveals. A lack of deep sleep is a particularly strong sign of the condition. Without deep sleep during the night, people often do not...
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'Let all over-50s have blood pressure pills': Tablets should be considered for all older patients even if they do not have symptoms, heart professor says

Blood pressure tablets should be considered for all over-50s even if they do not have high blood pressure, according to an Oxford professor. The pills have been found to reduce the risk of strokes, heart attacks, heart disease and heart failure in older people, even if their blood pressure was normal to start with.
HealthBBC

Life-saving cholesterol jab recommended on NHS

An expensive but "game-changing" anti-cholesterol drug could soon be offered to hundreds of thousands of people in England and Wales on the NHS. NHS England says inclisiran, given as a twice-a-year injection, could save about 30,000 lives within a decade. It normally costs nearly £2,000 per dose but Novartis, which...
Health Servicespharmaceutical-journal.com

Funding for 40 community pharmacies to provide osteoarthritis self-care advice

Some 40 community pharmacies are taking part in a pain management pilot for patients suffering from osteoarthritis, a local pharmaceutical committee (LPC) has said. The pilot will see pharmacists in Stoke-on-Trent, North Staffordshire and South Staffordshire consult with osteoarthritis patients aged 45 years and over to support their management of joint pain in the hand, hip, knee or foot.
CancerBBC

Don't ignore cancer signs, says new NHS England boss

Tummy pain or a cough that does not go away could be cancer and these symptoms should be checked out, the new head of the NHS in England is urging. Thousands of people could be risking their lives by delaying seeking medical help, Amanda Pritchard says. Cancers detected at an...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Lung drug hope for heart failure patients

An early phase trial of a drug currently used to treat lung fibrosis has shown it may also help patients who suffer from a common form of heart failure. Trialed by University of Manchester and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust doctors and scientists, in conjunction with Liverpool Clinical Trials Centre, pirfenidone could offer a much-needed viable treatment for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).
Healthpharmaceutical-journal.com

Pharmacies to get up to £1,800 in extra contract funding for providing heart checks

Community pharmacies in England could receive up to £1,800 in incentives to run a service that checks patients for hypertension from October 2021, following the latest round of pharmacy contract negotiations. The negotations also secured a deal with Health Education England to provide independent prescribing training for community pharmacists. On...
Women's HealthMedscape News

NHS England to Offer Pre-eclampsia Blood Test

NHS England has routinely rolled out a new blood test known as placental growth factor (PLGF) testing to rule out pre-eclampsia in pregnant women. The test which has already benefitted tens of thousands of women is expected to be available across England within the next 2 years. The test provides...
Health ServicesPosted by
The Independent

‘Unrelenting’ pressure forces hospital to turn away non-emergency patients from A&E

A hospital in the northeast is to turn away patients coming to its A&E department for non-urgent complaints amid what it said was “unrelenting” pressure on services. Hull University Teaching Hospitals Trust announced the new policy on Tuesday and warned patients who come its emergency department for routine care will find themselves having to travel to other sites, some as far as 30 miles away.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Cholesterol-lowering drug to be offered to thousands on the NHS

A cholesterol-lowering drug that could save tens of thousands of lives over the next decade will be offered to people on the NHS.Inclisiran, described as a “game-changer”, is hoped to prevent thousands of heart attacks and strokes, in the coming years.It will be rolled out to hundreds of thousands of people with high cholesterol or mixed dyslipidemia – abnormally high levels of fats in their blood – who have already suffered a heart attack or stroke.The initial dose of the drug will be administered via an injection in GP surgeries across England, followed by another three months later, and then...
Public HealthBBC

NHS blood test tube shortage set to worsen

NHS England has admitted that a shortage of vials used for blood tests will worsen over the next few weeks and will last until mid-September. It said supplies remain constrained and are forecast "to become even more constrained over the coming weeks". While the NHS expects the position to improve...
Public HealthBBC

NHS stops some blood tests due to vial shortages

The NHS has temporarily stopped some blood testing for certain conditions due to shortages of collection tubes. NHS England has issued guidance urging doctors to stagger regular blood tests if clinically safe. The decision came after Becton Dickinson, which makes vials for the NHS, warned of serious supply chain issues...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Unvaccinated NHS staff will be barred from entering care homes

More staff working for the NHS in England will be pulled into the scope of new mandatory rules on vaccinations in care homes when the changes come into force later this year. From November, new regulations will require all staff working in care homes to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, unless they are exempt, in order to protect residents and patients at most risk from the virus.
HealthBBC

NHS blood test tube shortage: Doctors 'facing difficult choices'

GPs are having to make difficult choices about which patients get blood tests because of the ongoing shortage of test tubes, doctors are warning. The vials used for blood tests are currently in short supply - and the NHS in England and Wales is temporarily stopping all non-urgent testing. Doctors...

Comments / 0

Community Policy