Morning Skate: Hometown hero

Those of you who have been around this site for a while know that I am a Dorchester guy through and through. Needless to say, yesterday was a shitty day all around — there’s no way to sugarcoat it, and it’s something that is still really difficult to comprehend, let alone process. I grew up on the same street as the Hayes family, a few houses up. We all spent plenty of time playing all kinds of games together, from Wiffle Ball to street football and everything in between — including street hockey.