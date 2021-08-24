Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Morning Skate: Hometown hero

By Dan.Ryan
stanleycupofchowder.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose of you who have been around this site for a while know that I am a Dorchester guy through and through. Needless to say, yesterday was a shitty day all around — there’s no way to sugarcoat it, and it’s something that is still really difficult to comprehend, let alone process. I grew up on the same street as the Hayes family, a few houses up. We all spent plenty of time playing all kinds of games together, from Wiffle Ball to street football and everything in between — including street hockey.

www.stanleycupofchowder.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Hayes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Football#Hockey Team#Winter Classic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLstanleycupofchowder.com

Morning Skate: Mystery man

Hope you all stayed safe in that wild rain we had in parts of Massachusetts yesterday — some of those flash flood photos were insane. We should be in line for a better weather day today before remnants of another tropical storm roll through. Late summer in New England, I guess.
Hockeystanleycupofchowder.com

Morning Skate: Pocket Rocket

Hopefully everyone stayed safe in Tropical Storm/Hurricane Henri — the storm took a bit of an inland track and missed Greater Boston for the most part, but dumped a ton of rain and wind on Connecticut, Rhode Island, and western Massachusetts. (As an aside, every time I heard the weather...
NHLNBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: A fresh start for Jaden Schwartz?

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • It’s been a tragic few days. Teenage hockey players Ronin Sharma, Caleb Reimer and Parker Magnuson died in a car crash in the British Columbia area on Saturday. [CBC]
NHLNBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Blues to retire Pronger’s number; Coyotes reaction

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • The St. Louis Blues announced they will retire Chris Pronger’s No. 44 on January 17, 2022 to honor his career with the team. [St. Louis Blues]
Dauphin, PAabc27.com

Hometown Heroes: Central Dauphin Cheerleaders

(WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are making an annual tribute to fallen heroes even bigger. Each year, Central Dauphin hosts the Gold Star Family Football Game to honor alumni lost in the line of duty and thank their Gold Star families left behind. On Friday, Gold Star Game Founder Suzanne Shaeffer announced that the CD Cheerleaders are also invited to take part in the dinner, tailgate, and game.
NHLNBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Why Henrik Lundqvist is a lock for the Hall of Fame

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Logan O'Connor is ready for a big role with the Colorado Avalanche this season. [Denver Post]. • The Arizona Coyotes...
NHLNBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Reactions to Svechnikov, Couturier contracts

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Broad Street Hockey reacts to Sean Couturier‘s new contract extension with the Philadelphia Flyers. [Broad Street Hockey]. • Now that...
NHLNBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: NHL front office rankings; Canada – U.S. rematch

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • The United States and Canada face off in a rematch “two years in the making” when they close out the preliminary round of the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship. Emily Sadler breaks down the latest U.S. – Canada game by the numbers. [Sportsnet]
NFLPosted by
The Press

Hometown hero Floyd Reese made his mark in the NFL

Floyd Reese, Liberty High graduate and former general manager of the Tennessee Titans NFL franchise , died on Saturday, Aug. 21, following a battle with cancer. He was 73 years old. Reese was a popular figure locally and despite a successful career with the NFL, never outgrew the love he...
Cincinnati, OHUniversity of Cincinnati News Record

Hometown heroes: Recruiting locally for UC football

One of the most anticipated seasons in program history is just days away for the University of Cincinnati (UC) Bearcats' football team, and it has been a long time coming. The Bearcats are ranked No. 8 overall heading into the fall, and as most successful teams operate, there is a backbone to the operation. For the Bearcats, one prominent pillar is recruitment.
MLBNew Jersey Herald

Yankees hometown hero Andrew Velazquez hits first homer in pinstripes

NEW YORK — The dream continues for Yankees shortstop Andrew Velazquez. The Bronx native was called up to take the place of an injured Gleyber Torres (thumb sprain) on Aug. 9 and has enjoyed several moments in the sun for his hometown team. Saturday, against the Minnesota Twins, Velazquez hit...
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Louisville Bats honor 'hometown heroes' during Sunday's game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some little sluggers were honored Sunday at Louisville Slugger Field. The Louisville Bats hosted Military Appreciation Day at the stadium in downtown Louisville, honoring "hometown heroes" as the Bats played the Gwinnett Stripers. Woody Williams, the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II,...
NHLstanleycupofchowder.com

2021 Player Ratings: Dan Vladar started strong, but was outshined in the end

Goaltender Dan Vladar showed promise in his first few NHL starts, but ultimately averaged out and ended up being outshined by his fellow rookie netminder. As Tuukka Rask dealt with an injury during March and April and COVID-19 protocols sidelined Jaroslav Halak, the Boston Bruins’ rookie goaltenders got their chance.
NHLstanleycupofchowder.com

Morning Skate: Welcome to Cehptember

IT’S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR, FOLKS!. The calendar has turned from August to September, and that can only mean one thing: it’s Peter Cehlarik time!. Nearly all of you fine commenters look forward to Cehlarik season throughout the year, so I’m pleased to inform you that it is, in fact, here.
HockeyNBC Sports

A guest coach, Allison goes 12 for 12, more on Flyers development camp

With some help from up I-95, the Flyers were back at it Monday morning for Day 2 of development camp. Princeton women's hockey head coach Cara Morey joined the club's development staff on the ice at Virtua Center Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees, New Jersey. Morey is serving as a guest coach in camp and working with the Flyers' prospects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy