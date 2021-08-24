Cancel
Ohio State

Four-star DE confirms Ohio State visit

By Dan Hessler
landgrantholyland.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday’s are always the busiest day of the work week, and that is no different for the Ohio State coaching staff — even more so with the start of the regular season less than two weeks away. Ryan Day and Ohio State are already preparing for their first game at Minnesota. Because of this, recruiting has taken somewhat of a backseat in priority. However, Ohio State still made the recruiting headlines Monday, despite this shift in focus.

