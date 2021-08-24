Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-09-01 18:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morrill A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MORRILL COUNTY At 532 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Northport, or 27 miles southwest of Alliance, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Angora and The Intersection Of Highway 385 And L62. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH