The best in streaming this week includes a couple of big season premieres of long-awaited shows. The 12th season of the adult animated sitcom Archer returns to FXX on Wednesday night. The suave, confident, and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) may be the world’s greatest spy, but he still has issues with his friends and colleagues who live to undermine and betray one another. This season’s episodes feature the final acting appearances of the late Jessica Walter. The actress, who portrayed Malory Archer in the series, died earlier this year at the age of 80.