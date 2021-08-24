Cancel
Original Cast Album: "Company"

By Kaveh Jalinous
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a lean 53-minute runtime, legendary documentarian D.A. Pennebaker’s Original Cast Album: “Company” is set entirely within a Manhattan recording studio. The film captures the original Broadway cast and crew of the famous Steven Sondheim musical Company, recording the album. The documentary bounces back and forth between the cast singing some of the show’s most famous hits, including the classics “You Could Drive A Person Crazy” or “Being Alive,” and the crew (including Sondheim himself) giving them notes. Knowledge of the musical’s content is not necessary, as the documentary is entirely focused on the songs and giving the viewer a peek behind the scenes.

