Metal Matrix Composite Market: Potential Impact and analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic
According to TMR, the Global Metal Matrix Composite Market is accounted for $441.58 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $894.32 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing demand for lightweight & strong MMC from the ground transportation end-use industry, growing demand for weight reduction from automotive industry and higher specific strength and modulus over metals. However, complicated manufacturing process is restraining the market growth.kyn24.com
