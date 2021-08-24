Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2031
According to TMR, the Advanced Packaging Technology Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2026. The growth factors include increasing demand for fresh and quality packaged food, manufacturer concern for the longer shelf life of the food products, imminent requirement for size reduction in electronic devices, less power consumption. However, the heating problem in devices restrains the market growth.kyn24.com
Comments / 0