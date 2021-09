This week on Episode #4 of 'Wyoming Hookin' & Huntin' Outdoors' we welcome Rocky Mountain Discount Sports onboard as a part of WHHO team. I'll be talking with Dustin Fry from the hunting competition show Hunt Warz, Brian from Rocky Mountain Discount Sports and with Wyoming Game & Fish (WGFD) about the incredible fishing in the state and how hard the Fish Biologists work to keep the fishing "World Class". Wyoming is home to 10 hatcheries across the state and it takes science, dedication and knowledge to keep them functioning and producing high quality fish. When you listen to WHHO Episode #4, you'll learn how much time, effort and care is put into making sure Wyoming fish are well taken care of prior to being released into the lakes, rivers and streams of the Cowboy State.