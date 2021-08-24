Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are pre-order hits

By Alan Martin
Posted by 
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mky1I_0bb4qpBp00

Ahead of its most recent Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung made no secret of the fact it intended to make foldables go mainstream this year. And now it seems that early Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 pre-order data confirms the company is well on the way to doing just that.

Admittedly, we only have data for one market – Samsung’s base of South Korea – but the numbers are certainly impressive. The Korea Herald reports that pre-orders of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have reached a combined total of 450,000 and could go as high as 600,000 to 800,000 if momentum continues.

To put those numbers into perspective, the site claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 managed just 80,000 sales in the pre-order period.

But what’s more interesting is how it compares to Samsung’s non-folding flagships. The site claims that these numbers are double those seen for the Galaxy S21 and 1.5 times that for the Galaxy Note 20. Enthusiasm was especially strong amongst younger age groups, with those aged 20 to 30 accounting for 49% of Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-orders and 57% of Galaxy Z Flip 3 purchases.

That’s extremely encouraging for a company that has seen phone sales lagging year on year as consumers seemingly feel a sense of upgrade fatigue. And while this only represents the pre-order enthusiasm of one country – and one that is probably more enthusiastically pro Samsung than others – it would be surprising if this was wholly out of kilter with other regions.

“We are thankful for the great customer response to our new Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. Interest in foldable smartphones is at an all-time high, with pre-order volume for Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 already outpacing total sales for Galaxy Z devices to date in 2021,” Samsung said in an official statement. “We’re committed to providing the most innovative experiences to our consumers.”

Both foldable phones are due for release on August 27.

Comments / 0

Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Orders#The Korea Herald#The Galaxy Note 20#Galaxy Z Fold 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

New Xiaomi 12 could have a lower resolution camera

In a move many might not appreciate, the Xiaomi 12 could have a less powerful camera than its predecessor. It seems that Xiaomi is changing priorities, as after launching the Mi 10 series with a 108MP camera last year, rumours suggest the company is changing tactics and won’t be focusing on cameras this time around.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

T-Mobile customers can now get a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with a new line

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. As if T-Mobile didn't already offer enough great options for bargain hunters, with both the REVVL V+ 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G available free of charge with any working trade-in starting last Friday, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is now also cheaper than... literally everything yet again.
Cell PhonesCNET

Best Samsung phone of 2021

Samsung has always had something of a scattergun approach to its phone launches, offering a wide variety of handsets with varying specs and varying prices. That's still the case today, with its top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra leading the pack, phones like the S20 FE offering great specs at more reasonable prices, and models such as the Z Fold 2 using innovative folding screens to tempt the cash from your wallet.
Cell PhonesZDNet

Best cheap phone under $100 in 2021: Top budget picks

Not everybody wants or needs the best phone money can buy. Perhaps you've browsed our budget phones under $300 and wonder whether even better bargains abound. Or maybe you want something super affordable (i.e., expendable) for your pre-teen's first handset. Or you're planning an extreme holiday -- rock climbing or white water rafting, anyone? -- and you'd rather not put your iPhone 12 Pro at risk. Do you want a backup device "just in case"? Or maybe you just love a really great deal.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

How many phones do you have around? Samsung wants them all for a Z Fold 3.

You can exchange up to four devices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3. This offer will likely only be available during the pre-order phase. How much tech are you willing to give up for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3? That’s what Samsung wants to know with its updated trade-in offer for its latest foldables. First spotted by Android Police, you can now exchange up to four devices — smartphones, tablets, or smartwatches — and get the Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 for as low as $70. As long as you have the right devices, which is honestly quite unlikely.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to clear your cache on Android

If you are wondering how to clear your cache on an Android phone, we can help you get that done in just a few easy steps. Whether you are looking to clear the browser cache or clear the app cache, we've put together some instructions to help you achieve your goal. We'll walk through why doing this can not only free up space on your Android phone but also make it run much faster.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Phone, You Could Lose All Your Photos Next Month

Whether you got it two weeks ago or two years ago, your phone likely holds hundreds if not thousands of photos from before its time. After all, around 85 percent of all photos are now taken on our phones, according to InfoTrends. From pictures of summer vacations with friends to portraits of past holidays with loved ones, your photos are probably some of your most treasured possessions. But if you're someone who leaves these precious memories stored solely on your phone, you could soon be in trouble. One of the biggest phone companies out there is changing the way its data is stored and that could mean your photos will be permanently deleted at the end of next month. Read on to find out if you need to back up your pictures now or risk losing them.
Technologymspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256GB $200 cheaper today at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the most premium handset in the S21 series, and it’s currently the best Samsung flagship phone you can buy right now. What’s even better is that the S21 Ultra(256GB) is now $200 cheaper today. You can now buy it at a price point of $1,050, down from $1,250. So if you do the math, the 256GB Galaxy S21 Ultra is now $200 cheaper. You can check some of the key features of the premium most Galaxy S21 phone below.
Electronicsitechpost.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Card Download: How to Use Samsung to Get a Digital Copy of Your Vaccine Proof

Vaccinated people need to carry their vaccination cards every time they enter establishments, such as indoor event venues, restaurants, bars, and gyms that require them. But what if you've lost or damaged that important document you received after getting vaccinated? The sad fact is that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is not keeping or storing a copy of that card. Because of this, public and private entities in the U.S. and around the world are assisting people on how to digitally store and present COVID-19 vaccination cards.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Galaxy S21 FE May Not Include A MicroSD Slot

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may not offer expandable storage. The folks over at SamMobile have got hold of the user manual for the 5G variant of the phone and it apparently doesn’t mention the availability of a microSD card slot on it. User manuals usually reveal such detail as they show the various ports and buttons on a device to help users get started with a new device. The user manual for the Galaxy S21 FE 5G does show the SIM tray at the bottom edge but there’s no mention of a microSD card slot. Last year’s model featured a shared slot that housed both a SIM card and a microSD card. It appears the new Fan Edition (FE) will lack expandable storage support.
TechnologySamMobile

Watch this Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 video if you want to ruin your Unpacked experience

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks refuse to stop as we continue to get closer to Samsung’s August 11 Unpacked event. We’ve seen so much about the new foldables already that the upcoming launch may as well not happen anymore. The only thing left for Samsung to do is to confirm everything officially, but if you can’t wait and are wondering if some of the biggest Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 features are real, the leaked video embedded below is all you need to watch.
Electronicswccftech.com

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Cases Show Bold and Beautiful Designs

It is evident by now that Samsung is not going to come slow with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 that will be announced in less than two days. The last couple of days have been nothing but glamourous as far as the leaks have been concerned, and now, we have some pictures of the official cases for both foldable devices. It seems like Samsung's design team has put some thought into how the devices will style up in the official cases. After all, if you want to spend that much money on a folding device, you have to protect it the right way.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

These could be the features of the Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is one of the most interesting terminals that Samsung has on the market. Its main feature is its shell-shaped fold, with which you can unfold a wide screen and reduce it in a small space. The company’s efforts do not cease to create a better phone with these capabilities and we may already know today the details of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 thanks to a new leak.

Comments / 0

Community Policy