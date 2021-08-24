The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are pre-order hits

Ahead of its most recent Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung made no secret of the fact it intended to make foldables go mainstream this year. And now it seems that early Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 pre-order data confirms the company is well on the way to doing just that.

Admittedly, we only have data for one market – Samsung’s base of South Korea – but the numbers are certainly impressive. The Korea Herald reports that pre-orders of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have reached a combined total of 450,000 and could go as high as 600,000 to 800,000 if momentum continues.

To put those numbers into perspective, the site claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 managed just 80,000 sales in the pre-order period.

But what’s more interesting is how it compares to Samsung’s non-folding flagships. The site claims that these numbers are double those seen for the Galaxy S21 and 1.5 times that for the Galaxy Note 20. Enthusiasm was especially strong amongst younger age groups, with those aged 20 to 30 accounting for 49% of Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-orders and 57% of Galaxy Z Flip 3 purchases.

That’s extremely encouraging for a company that has seen phone sales lagging year on year as consumers seemingly feel a sense of upgrade fatigue. And while this only represents the pre-order enthusiasm of one country – and one that is probably more enthusiastically pro Samsung than others – it would be surprising if this was wholly out of kilter with other regions.

“We are thankful for the great customer response to our new Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. Interest in foldable smartphones is at an all-time high, with pre-order volume for Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 already outpacing total sales for Galaxy Z devices to date in 2021,” Samsung said in an official statement. “We’re committed to providing the most innovative experiences to our consumers.”

Both foldable phones are due for release on August 27.